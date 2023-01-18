Hansen Technologies (ASX:HSN), a leading global provider of software and services to the energy, water, and communications industries, is pleased to announce that it is partnering with Aidon, an established, customer-centric supplier of smart grid, smart metering, and technology services in the Nordics, to provide a fully managed solution for three distribution system operators (DSOs) in the progressive Nordic market. This collaboration comes when DSOs look to enhance their infrastructure capabilities and position themselves for the changing customer market of tomorrow.

The Aidon project covers the delivery of Hansen MDM and associated services for three major DSOs: Kymenlaakson Sähköverkko, Järvi-Suomen Energia, and PKS Sähkönsiirto. A fully managed offering, it provides outsourced meter-reading and reporting capabilities for the Finnish Datahub. With this project, Hansen further bolsters its leadership position as a technology solution provider to the energy sector, delivering cost-efficient and future-ready solutions to meet emerging market demands. Among these is the ability to process real-time five-minute data reads, a crucial aspect of the evolving market regulations. With diverse energy sources such as wind and solar coming online, production and consumption data needs to be much more real-time to maintain grid balance and enable on-demand management services. Additionally, more granular data delivers greater transparency and more actionable data for end customers, especially 'prosumers' who also generate energy.

Hansen MDM, part of the Hansen Suite for Energy Utilities, is a cloud-native implementation able to process large volumes of smart-metering data, and is available in a SaaS deployment model. The cloud-native version of Hansen MDM builds on decades of experience and expertise in Nordic deployments, delivering a full-featured and mature implementation for those utilities that seek the advantages of a cloud-based implementation.

Tommi Blomberg, Chief Executive Officer, Aidon, commented: "We're in the age of digitalisation and massive data generation. This partnership with one of the Nordic's longstanding technology leaders for energy and utilities will ensure that regional DSOs have access to cutting-edge solutions capable of addressing all their smart-metering needs."

Scott Weir, Division President, Energy and Utilities for the EMEA region at Hansen, commented: "At Hansen, we are proud of our legacy in the Nordic region, continually powering transformation and infrastructural enablement for several leading energy and utilities players. With our new alliance with Aidon, leveraging the best that Hansen MDM offers, we are set to bring about a new era in customer-experience innovation in the face of a rapidly changing and dynamic marketplace."

About Hansen Technologies

Hansen Technologies (ASX: HSN) is a leading global software provider and services to the energy, water and communications industries. With its award-winning software portfolio, Hansen serves 600+ customers in over 80 countries, helping them to create, sell, and deliver new products and services, manage and analyse customer data, and control critical revenue management and customer support processes.

About Aidon

Aidon is the leading provider of smart grid and smart metering solutions, applications and services in the Nordics. Our systems enable reliable metering and distribution of energy as well as efficient maintenance processes of distribution networks for our customers. The technology supplied by Aidon is in use in almost 4 million energy metering points in the Nordic countries. Our head office is in Jyväskylä, Finland, our Swedish office in Stockholm, the Norwegian office in Asker and the Danish office in Copenhagen.

