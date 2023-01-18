FXCM Group, LLC ("FXCM Group' or 'FXCM'), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange trading, CFD trading and related services, is today releasing its data of most popular instruments for the month of December in its Single Share CFD and proprietary Stock Basket product lines.

FXCM offers fractional single share trading with no commission fees* on leading companies from the US, UK, France, Germany, The Netherlands, Hong Kong and Australia. FXCM's stock basket products combine the shares of multiple companies from one sector into a single tradeable instrument. The company currently boasts a portfolio of 16 stock baskets. The list of companies and weightings is available on FXCM's stock basket website (https://www.fxcm.com/uk/trading-baskets/stocks/

December is a festive month where we see increased consumer spending and travel. In addition to the traditional winter holidays, this December hosted the world's largest sporting event, the FIFA World Cup. Therefore, perhaps predictably, online retailers Amazon and Alibaba climbed up the list of the most traded stocks at FXCM. Tesla remained the most traded instrument despite its poor performance and was joined by Chinese electric car manufacturers Nio and most notably Xpeng which both joined the top 10 last month along with cryptocurrency giant, Coinbase.

US and China Tech baskets led the way, as they did in November. The most significant changes of note were the renewed interest in the Esports basket, which rose to second spot despite being outside the top 10 previously and interest in another newcomer, the Travel Basket, which was an unsurprising riser over the holiday season.

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Company Symbol 1 Tesla Inc TSLA.us 2 Apple AAPL.us 3 ?1 META Platforms META.us 4 ?1 Amazon.com AMZN.us 5 ?9 Xpeng Inc. XPEV.us 6 ?2 Google GOOG.us 7 Tencent TENC.hk 8 ?1 Alibaba (HK) BABA.hk 9 ?4 Nio NIO.us 10 ?5 Coinbase COIN.us

Volume Rank Monthly Rank Change Sector Symbol 1 Big US Tech FAANG 2 ?9 Esports ESPORTS 3 ?2 China Ecommerce CHN.ECOMM 4 ?2 China Tech CHN.TECH 5 ?1 US Banks US.BANKS 6 ?3 Biotech BIOTECH 7 ?1 Work From Home WFH 8 ?2 Crypto Stocks Cryptostock 9 ?4 Travel TRAVEL 10 ?6 Big China Tech ATMX

Past Performance and popularity is not an indicator of future results.

Rank is derived from FXCM Client Volume

*FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards, and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

71% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

77% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763.

