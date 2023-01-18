Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

TO: Company Announcements

FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited

DATE:18 January 2023

LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Linda Wilding will be appointed a Non-Executive Director of Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited with effect from 1 February 2023. The Company is listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange.



