Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 18

TO: Company Announcements
FROM: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited
DATE:18 January 2023
LEI: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

Director Declaration

In accordance with the requirements of the Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company advises the following change to directorships in other publicly quoted companies, held by the following member of the Board:

Linda Wilding will be appointed a Non-Executive Director of Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) C Limited with effect from 1 February 2023. The Company is listed on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001

