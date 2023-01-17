GREENWICH, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global electronic broker, announced results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.31 for the current quarter and $1.30 as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported diluted earnings per share were $0.67 and $0.83 as adjusted.

Reported net revenues were $976 million for the current quarter and $958 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported net revenues were $603 million and $683 million as adjusted.

Reported income before income taxes was $689 million for the current quarter and $671 million as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported income before income taxes was $373 million and $453 million as adjusted.

Financial Highlights

(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)

Commission revenue increased 3% to $331 million on higher customer futures trading volume and larger average trade size in options, tempered by lower customer stock trading volume.

Net interest income increased 92% to $565 million on higher benchmark interest rates and customer credit balances, despite a decline in margin lending balances.

Other income increased $107 million to a gain of $37 million. This increase was mainly comprised of $58 million related to our strategic investment in Up Fintech Holding Limited ("Tiger Brokers"), $34 million related to our currency diversification strategy and $6 million related to the remeasurement of our Tax Receivable Agreement liability.

Reported pretax profit margin was 71% for the current quarter and 70% as adjusted. For the year-ago quarter, reported pretax margin was 62% and 66% as adjusted.

Total equity of $11.6 billion.

The Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share. This dividend is payable on March 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of March 1, 2023.

____________________________ 1 See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures starting on page 9.

Business Highlights

(All comparisons are to the year-ago quarter.)

Customer accounts increased 25% to 2.09 million.

Customer equity decreased 18% to $306.7 billion.

Total DARTs 2 decreased 22% to 1.89 million.

decreased 22% to 1.89 million. Cleared DARTs decreased 22% to 1.69 million.

Customer credits increased 9% to $95.2 billion.

Customer margin loans decreased 29% to $38.9 billion.

Effects of Foreign Currency Diversification

In connection with our currency diversification strategy, we base our net worth in GLOBALs, a basket of 10 major currencies in which we hold our equity. In this quarter, our currency diversification strategy increased our comprehensive earnings by $169 million, as the U.S. dollar value of the GLOBAL increased by approximately 1.65%. The effects of the currency diversification strategy are reported as components of (1) Other Income (gain of $11 million) and (2) Other Comprehensive Income (gain of $158 million).

Conference Call Information:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will hold a conference call with investors today, January 17, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss its quarterly results. Members of the public who would like to listen to the conference call should register at https://register.vevent.com/register/BI026f8edd62a546f3b96958af68b730d5 to obtain the dial-in details. The number should be dialed approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the conference call. The conference call will also be accessible simultaneously, and through replays, as an audio webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Interactive Brokers web site, www.interactivebrokers.com/ir.

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities and foreign exchange around the clock on over 150 markets in numerous countries and currencies, from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We service individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation has enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. For the fifth consecutive year, Barron's ranked Interactive Brokers #1 with 5 out of 5 stars in its March 25, 2022, Best Online Brokers Review.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing information contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current views with respect to certain current and future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to the Company's operations and business environment which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to the Company on the date of this release. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could potentially affect the Company's financial results may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

_____________________________ 2 Daily average revenue trades (DARTs) are based on customer orders.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions, except share and per share data) Revenues: Commissions $ 331 $ 320 $ 1,322 $ 1,350 Other fees and services 43 58 184 218 Other income (loss) 37 (70 ) (107 ) (2 ) Total non-interest income 411 308 1,399 1,566 Interest income 1,111 350 2,686 1,372 Interest expense (546 ) (55 ) (1,018 ) (224 ) Total net interest income 565 295 1,668 1,148 Total net revenues 976 603 3,067 2,714 Non-interest expenses: Execution, clearing and distribution fees 90 53 324 236 Employee compensation and benefits 119 108 454 399 Occupancy, depreciation and amortization 22 22 90 80 Communications 8 9 33 33 General and administrative 48 38 165 176 Customer bad debt - - 3 3 Total non-interest expenses 287 230 1,069 927 Income before income taxes 689 373 1,998 1,787 Income tax expense 56 35 156 151 Net income 633 338 1,842 1,636 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 497 271 1,462 1,328 Net income available for common stockholders $ 136 $ 67 $ 380 $ 308 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.32 $ 0.68 $ 3.78 $ 3.27 Diluted $ 1.31 $ 0.67 $ 3.75 $ 3.24 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 102,875,250 98,181,875 100,460,016 94,167,572 Diluted 103,656,668 98,980,339 101,299,609 95,009,880

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions, except share and per share data) Comprehensive income: Net income available for common stockholders $ 136 $ 67 $ 380 $ 308 Other comprehensive income: Cumulative translation adjustment, before income taxes 38 (1 ) (26 ) (22 ) Income taxes related to items of other comprehensive income - - - - Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 38 (1 ) (26 ) (22 ) Comprehensive income available for common stockholders $ 174 $ 66 $ 354 $ 286 Comprehensive earnings per share: Basic $ 1.70 $ 0.67 $ 3.53 $ 3.04 Diluted $ 1.68 $ 0.67 $ 3.50 $ 3.01 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 102,875,250 98,181,875 100,460,016 94,167,572 Diluted 103,656,668 98,980,339 101,299,609 95,009,880 Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 497 $ 271 $ 1,462 $ 1,328 Other comprehensive income - cumulative translation adjustment 120 (1 ) (85 ) (75 ) Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests $ 617 $ 270 $ 1,377 $ 1,253

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION (UNAUDITED) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 (in millions) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,436 $ 2,395 Cash - segregated for regulatory purposes 25,167 22,888 Securities - segregated for regulatory purposes 31,781 15,121 Securities borrowed 4,749 3,912 Securities purchased under agreements to resell 6,029 4,380 Financial instruments owned, at fair value 485 673 Receivables from customers, net of allowance for credit losses 38,760 54,935 Receivables from brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 3,469 3,771 Other assets 1,267 1,038 Total assets $ 115,143 $ 109,113 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Short-term borrowings $ 18 $ 27 Securities loaned 8,940 11,769 Financial instruments sold but not yet purchased, at fair value 146 182 Other payables: Customers 93,195 85,634 Brokers, dealers and clearing organizations 291 557 Other payables 938 722 94,424 86,913 Total liabilities 103,528 98,891 Equity Stockholders' equity 2,848 2,395 Noncontrolling interests 8,767 7,827 Total equity 11,615 10,222 Total liabilities and equity $ 115,143 $ 109,113 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Ownership of IBG LLC Membership Interests Interests % Interests % IBG, Inc. 102,927,703 24.5 % 98,230,127 23.5 % Noncontrolling interests (IBG Holdings LLC) 316,609,102 75.5 % 319,880,492 76.5 % Total IBG LLC membership interests 419,536,805 100.0 % 418,110,619 100.0 %

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA TRADE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) Cleared Non-Cleared Avg. Trades Customer % Customer % Principal % Total % per U.S. Period Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trades Change Trading Day 2020 620,405 56,834 27,039 704,278 2,795 2021 871,319 40% 78,276 38% 32,621 21% 982,216 39% 3,905 2022 735,619 (16%) 70,049 (11%) 32,863 1% 838,531 (15%) 3,347 4Q2021 207,457 19,961 8,001 235,419 3,707 4Q2022 165,769 (20%) 14,923 (25%) 7,358 (8%) 188,050 (20%) 3,009 3Q2022 170,240 16,181 7,953 194,374 3,037 4Q2022 165,769 (3%) 14,923 (8%) 7,358 (7%) 188,050 (3%) 3,009

CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES: (in 000's, except %) TOTAL Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 624,035 167,078 338,513,068 2021 887,849 42% 154,866 (7%) 771,273,709 128% 2022 908,415 2% 207,138 34% 330,035,586 (57%) 4Q2021 244,349 41,997 117,410,095 4Q2022 229,441 (6%) 51,519 23% 75,713,964 (36%) 3Q2022 215,988 50,486 75,776,756 4Q2022 229,441 6% 51,519 2% 75,713,964 (0%) ALL CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 584,195 164,555 331,263,604 2021 852,169 46% 152,787 (7%) 766,211,726 131% 2022 873,914 3% 203,933 33% 325,368,714 (58%) 4Q2021 235,400 41,318 116,546,652 4Q2022 221,855 (6%) 50,773 23% 74,353,901 (36%) 3Q2022 208,145 49,725 74,944,418 4Q2022 221,855 7% 50,773 2% 74,353,901 (1%) CLEARED CUSTOMERS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 518,965 163,101 320,376,365 2021 773,284 49% 151,715 (7%) 752,720,070 135% 2022 781,373 1% 202,145 33% 314,462,672 (58%) 4Q2021 213,143 41,096 113,441,967 4Q2022 194,962 (9%) 50,326 22% 71,924,864 (37%) 3Q2022 185,166 49,242 72,394,078 4Q2022 194,962 5% 50,326 2% 71,924,864 (1%) 1 Includes options on futures

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING DATA, CONTINUED CONTRACT AND SHARE VOLUMES, continued: (in 000's, except %) PRINCIPAL TRANSACTIONS Options % Futures1 % Stocks % Period (contracts) Change (contracts) Change (shares) Change 2020 39,840 2,523 7,249,464 2021 35,680 (10%) 2,079 (18%) 5,061,983 (30%) 2022 34,501 (3%) 3,205 54% 4,666,872 (8%) 4Q2021 8,949 679 863,443 4Q2022 7,586 (15%) 746 10% 1,360,063 58% 3Q2022 7,843 761 832,338 4Q2022 7,586 (3%) 746 (2%) 1,360,063 63% 1 Includes options on futures

CUSTOMER STATISTICS Year over Year 4Q2022 4Q2021 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 2,091 1,676 25% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 306.7 $ 373.8 (18%) Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,689 2,162 (22%) Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 1,889 2,436 (22%) Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 3.15 $ 2.38 32% Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 206 339 (39%) Consecutive Quarters 4Q2022 3Q2022 % Change Total Accounts (in thousands) 2,091 2,012 4% Customer Equity (in billions)1 $ 306.7 $ 287.1 7% Cleared DARTs (in thousands) 1,689 1,706 (1%) Total Customer DARTs (in thousands) 1,889 1,920 (2%) Cleared Customers Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order2 $ 3.15 $ 2.96 6% Cleared Avg. DARTs per Account (Annualized) 206 217 (5%) (1) Excludes non-Customers. (2) Commissionable Order - a customer order that generates commissions.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions) Average interest-earning assets Segregated cash and securities $ 57,327 $ 37,674 $ 51,644 $ 40,328 Customer margin loans 39,277 51,889 43,402 45,681 Securities borrowed 4,368 3,200 3,961 3,677 Other interest-earning assets 9,203 7,861 9,000 7,029 FDIC sweeps1 2,347 2,377 2,229 2,663 $ 112,522 $ 103,001 $ 110,235 $ 99,376 Average interest-bearing liabilities Customer credit balances $ 93,401 $ 83,001 $ 90,172 $ 79,297 Securities loaned 9,071 10,810 10,095 10,871 Other interest-bearing liabilities 1 1 4 109 $ 102,473 $ 93,812 $ 100,271 $ 90,277 Net interest income Segregated cash and securities, net $ 454 $ (5 ) $ 742 $ (9 ) Customer margin loans2 420 149 1,083 535 Securities borrowed and loaned, net 73 134 413 568 Customer credit balances, net2 (487 ) 8 (763 ) 33 Other net interest income1/3 112 11 207 36 Net interest income3 $ 572 $ 297 $ 1,682 $ 1,163 Net interest margin ("NIM") 2.02 % 1.14 % 1.53 % 1.17 % Annualized yields Segregated cash and securities 3.14 % -0.05 % 1.44 % -0.02 % Customer margin loans 4.24 % 1.14 % 2.50 % 1.17 % Customer credit balances 2.07 % -0.04 % 0.85 % -0.04 %

______________________________________ 1 Represents the average amount of customer cash swept into FDIC-insured banks as part of our Insured Bank Deposit Sweep Program. This item is not recorded in the Company's consolidated statements of financial condition. Income derived from program deposits is reported in other net interest income in the table above. 2 Interest income and interest expense on customer margin loans and customer credit balances, respectively, are calculated on daily cash balances within each customer's account on a net basis, which may result in an offset of balances across multiple account segments (e.g., between securities and commodities segments). 3 Includes income from financial instruments that has the same characteristics as interest, but is reported in other fees and services and other income in the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, $3 million, $1 million, $10 million, and $15 million were reported in other fees and services, respectively. For the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, $3 million, $1 million, $4 million, and $0 million were reported in other income, respectively.

INTERACTIVE BROKERS GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions) Adjusted net revenues1 Net revenues - GAAP $ 976 $ 603 $ 3,067 $ 2,714 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net (11 ) 23 100 37 Mark-to-market on investments2 (1 ) 57 52 30 Remeasurement of TRA liability3 (6 ) - (6 ) (1 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (18 ) 80 146 66 Adjusted net revenues $ 958 $ 683 $ 3,213 $ 2,780 Adjusted income before income taxes1 Income before income taxes - GAAP $ 689 $ 373 $ 1,998 $ 1,787 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net (11 ) 23 100 37 Mark-to-market on investments2 (1 ) 57 52 30 Remeasurement of TRA liability3 (6 ) - (6 ) (1 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (18 ) 80 146 66 Adjusted income before income taxes $ 671 $ 453 $ 2,144 $ 1,853 Adjusted pre-tax profit margin 70 % 66 % 67 % 67 %

Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in millions) Adjusted net income available for common stockholders1 Net income available for common stockholders - GAAP $ 136 $ 67 $ 380 $ 308 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net (3 ) 6 24 8 Mark-to-market on investments2 (0 ) 13 13 7 Remeasurement of TRA liability3 (6 ) 0 (6 ) (1 ) Income tax effect of above adjustments4 1 (4 ) (7 ) (3 ) Remeasurement of deferred income taxes5 7 - 7 1 Total non-GAAP adjustments (1 ) 15 30 12 Adjusted net income available for common stockholders $ 134 $ 82 $ 410 $ 320 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in dollars) Adjusted diluted EPS1 Diluted EPS - GAAP $ 1.31 $ 0.67 $ 3.75 $ 3.24 Non-GAAP adjustments Currency diversification strategy, net (0.03 ) 0.06 0.24 0.09 Mark-to-market on investments2 (0.00 ) 0.13 0.12 0.07 Remeasurement of TRA liability3 (0.06 ) 0.00 (0.06 ) (0.01 ) Income tax effect of above adjustments4 0.01 (0.04 ) (0.07 ) (0.03 ) Remeasurement of deferred income taxes5 0.07 0.00 0.07 0.01 Total non-GAAP adjustments (0.01 ) 0.15 0.30 0.13 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.30 $ 0.83 $ 4.05 $ 3.37 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 103,656,668 98,980,339 101,299,609 95,009,880 Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

Note: The term "GAAP" in the following explanation refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States.

1 Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available for common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS") are non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G.

We define adjusted net revenues as net revenues adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments 2 .

. We define adjusted income before income taxes as income before income taxes adjusted to remove the effect of our currency diversification strategy and our net mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.

We define adjusted net income available to common stockholders as net income available for common stockholders adjusted to remove the after-tax effects attributable to IBG, Inc. of our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market gains (losses) on investments.

Management believes these non-GAAP items are important measures of our financial performance because they exclude certain items that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook and may be useful to investors and analysts in evaluating the operating performance of the business and facilitating a meaningful comparison of our results in the current period to those in prior and future periods. Our currency diversification strategy and our mark-to-market on investments are excluded because management does not believe they are indicative of our underlying core business performance. Adjusted net revenues, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income available to common stockholders and adjusted diluted EPS should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, GAAP net revenues, income before income taxes, net income attributable to common stockholders and diluted EPS.

2 Mark-to-market on investments represents the net mark-to-market gains (losses) on our U.S. government and municipal securities portfolio, which are typically held to maturity, investments in equity securities that do not qualify for equity method accounting which are measured at fair value, and certain other investments, including equity securities taken over by the Company from customers related to losses on margin loans.

3 Remeasurement of our tax receivable agreement ("TRA") liability represents the change in the amount payable to IBG Holdings LLC under the TRA, primarily due to changes in the Company's effective tax rates. This is related to the remeasurement of the deferred tax assets described below. For further information refer to Note 4 - Equity and Earnings per Share under Part II, Item 8 - Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10 K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 25, 2022.

4 The income tax effect is estimated using the corporate income tax rates applicable to the Company.

5 Remeasurement of certain deferred tax assets represents the change in the unamortized balance of deferred tax assets related to the step-up in basis arising from the acquisition of interests in IBG LLC, primarily due to changes in the Company's effective tax rates. For further information refer to Note 4 - Equity and Earnings per Share under Part II, Item 8 - Financial Statements and Supplementary Data of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10 K filed with the Securities Exchange Commission ("SEC") on February 25, 2022.

Contacts

For Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.

Investors:

Nancy Stuebe

investor-relations@ibkr.com

Media:

Rob Garfield

media@ibkr.com.