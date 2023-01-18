The European Union Commission President wants to introduce a new industrial plan to turn Europe into the global clean-tech market leader, with looser rules for state funding and less red tape.From pv magazine Germany With the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), the US government has thrown politics and business in the European Union into turmoil. A total of €340 billion ($369 billion) is available in the United States to support renewables, hydrogen, and other clean-tech industries. Those wishing to benefit from the subsidies and tax credits must either produce in the United States or use products ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...