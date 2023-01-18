HCLTech has been recognized as the fastest-growing India-headquartered IT services brand among the Top 10 IT services companies globally, according to 2023 Brand Finance Global 500 and IT Services 25 report.

According to the report, released at the World Economic Forum 2023 at Davos today, HCLTech's brand value grew by 7% YoY to $6.537 billion. The methodology adopted by Brand Finance includes assessing the business model, customer satisfaction and engagement, employee engagement, CSR community engagement and business performance.

The report's release follows the launch of HCLTech's new brand identity and logo, underpinned by the distinct positioning of Supercharging Progress. With a continued focus to build awareness as a digital partner of choice for global enterprises, HCLTech was also named the Official Digital Transformation partner of the New York Giants, New York Jets and MetLife Stadium, and is an Official Cornerstone Partner of MetLife Stadium. Last year, HCLSoftware, a division of HCLTech, announced a multi-year partnership with Formula One® team, Scuderia Ferrari. HCLTech is also a long-standing partner of the World Economic Forum, with a pavilion on the Promenade and leaders featured on multiple sessions as part of the official Annual Meeting conference agenda.

"The growth in our brand valuation is an affirmation of our brand transformation efforts and how it mirrors our business performance delivering industry-leading growth supercharged by our positioning, our strong propositions and our passionate people," said Jill Kouri, Global Chief Marketing Officer, HCLTech.

"While IT services brands are facing weakening demands, it is exciting to see HCLTech grow by 7% in their sector," said David Haigh, CEO, Brand Finance. "The brand's new purpose and employee value proposition, along with a new logo and visual identity, is helping change their perception and build awareness as a digital partner of choice for global enterprises through its differentiated services and products, as well as become an employer of choice for top talent."

The company also introduced its new employee value proposition (EVP) 'Find Your Spark', built on the broad tenets of opportunity, respect and trusted employment which emphasizes its commitment to help both current and prospective employees maximize their career potential and ambitions.

Zulfia Nafees, Global Head of Brand, HCLTech, said, "This is an exciting recognition of how our purpose to bring together the best of technology and our people to supercharge progress has really driven our brand growth. Supercharging Progress captures the essence of what we do today and our aspiration of what we want to do more of at scale and at speed, for our clients, our people, communities and the planet."

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 222,000+ people across 60 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending December, 2022 totaled $12.3 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

About Brand Finance

Brand Finance is the world's leading brand valuation consultancy. Bridging the gap between marketing and finance for more than 25 years, Brand Finance evaluates the strength of brands and quantifies their financial value to help organizations of all kinds make strategic decisions.

Headquartered in London, Brand Finance has offices in over 20 countries, offering services on all continents. Every year, Brand Finance conducts more than 5,000 brand valuations, supported by original market research, and publishes nearly 100 reports which rank brands across all sectors and countries.

Brand Finance is a regulated accountancy firm, leading the standardization of the brand valuation industry. Brand Finance was the first to be certified by independent auditors as compliant with both ISO 10668 and ISO 20671, and has received the official endorsement of the Marketing Accountability Standards Board (MASB) in the United States.

