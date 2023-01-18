Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DEJG ISIN: CA00833F1099 Ticker-Symbol: BC2 
Frankfurt
18.01.23
08:10 Uhr
0,050 Euro
-0,006
-10,71 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0500,06115:02
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AFRICAN ENERGY METALS INC0,050-10,71 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.