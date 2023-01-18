Nashville, Tennessee--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel," or the "Company") today announced that Andy Ross, Chief Executive Officer, and Corey Lambrecht, Board Member, will be presenting virtually at the Investor Summit. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products; vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. Market demand for firearms continues to be strong, with 2022 on pace to eclipse the previous pre-pandemic record of 2019. The home safe is becoming the new household appliance and American Rebel's diverse product offerings are well positioned to benefit from the trend. Also noteworthy is that many of today's gun buyers are first-time gun buyers who often immediately purchase a safe for responsible storage.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: January 26th, 2023 Presentation: January 26th at 2:00 p.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xiceUqj4SHirY6mHuqMkzQ

The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products; vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. Market demand for firearms continues to be strong, with 2022 on pace to eclipse the previous pre-pandemic record of 2019. The home safe is becoming the new household appliance and American Rebel's diverse product offerings are well positioned to benefit from the trend.

For further information:

John McNamara

TraDigital IR

john@tradigitalir.com

917-658-2602

www.americanrebel.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151567