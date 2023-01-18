Switzerland has announced a new one-off incentive model for solar, in order to reimburse up to 60% of investment costs for installations that meet certain criteria. The scheme exists in addition to nonrecurring remunerations for small and large PV installations.From pv magazine France On Jan. 1, the Swiss Confederation introduced a "high one-off payment" (HEIV) for solar, in addition to the other existing incentives models: the non-recurring remuneration for small installations (KLEIV), less than 100 kW, and the non-recurring remuneration for large installations (GREIV), more than 100 kW. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...