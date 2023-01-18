CloudFactory, a global leader in human-in-the-loop AI, has launched Accelerated Annotation, a Vision AI product that combines CloudFactory's best-in-class workforce with industry-leading AI-assisted labeling technology that generates high-quality labeled data 5x faster than manual labeling.

AI innovation and competition is growing rapidly, driving a need for increased efficiency and scalability in data labeling operations. Accelerated Annotation provides a balanced approach to annotation quality and speed by integrating an established managed workforce operation and an adaptive AI-assisted labeling model.

"Some companies excel at workforce solutions, while others excel at tooling. CloudFactory's new product strategically combines them into a single best-in-class offering," said Pieter Nel, Chief Technology Officer at CloudFactory. "We're filling a gap for companies that want to increase their labeling efficiency and scale while improving quality. This is all made possible by using an adaptive labeling model that's continuously trained by your data rather than one that's off-the-shelf."

Accelerated Annotation's AI-assisted labeling capabilities are built to maximize efficiency. Early adopters of the Accelerated Annotation product saw significant gains in labeling efficiency while sustaining quality. The product currently supports the most common annotation types for 2-D image annotation use cases.

"CloudFactory's Accelerated Annotation offers a compelling platform backed by a reliable workforce. We saw 75% efficiency gains and preserved quality, and having a personal, collaborative relationship with their workforce allowed them to provide us with useful feedback throughout the process, giving us exactly what we were looking for in a partner," said Julian Seidenberg, Head of Artificial Intelligence at photography AI company, Narrative.

The launch of Accelerated Annotation reinforces CloudFactory's leadership in powering data-centric strategies across the AI development lifecycle. Read more in our blog post.

About CloudFactory

CloudFactory is a global leader in combining people and technology to support the AI development lifecycle. Their human-in-the-loop AI solutions, powered by more than 7,000 expertly trained and managed data analysts, are trusted by AI leaders at 700+ companies, including Nearmap, Mitsubishi, Ibotta, Expensify, and Matterport. Founded in 2010 and with offices on four continents, CloudFactory is on a mission to create economic and leadership opportunities for talented people in developing nations. For more information, visit www.cloudfactory.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005069/en/

Contacts:

Jordan Carlson

+1-888-809-0229

press@cloudfactory.com