Company Recognized for its Unique Products and Vast Data Network that Drives Real Impact and Innovation

Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ: WEJO), a global leader in Smart Mobility for Good and cloud and software solutions for connected, electric and autonomous vehicle data, today announces it has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

"Since establishing Wejo in 2014, innovation has been at the heart of our mission to unlock the value in autonomous, electric and connected vehicle data," said Richard Barlow, founder and CEO of Wejo. "As we continue to expand our innovative Smart Mobility for Good products and solutions, we are honored to be recognized alongside other ground-breaking organizations bringing new ideas to life."

Through the power of connected vehicles, Wejo is delivering cloud and software analytics and big data processing capabilities through mobility intelligence that transforms the way the world lives, works and travels. Wejo delivers data from over 20 million connected vehicles that cover 95% of the roads in the U.S. Over 18 trillion data points a day are ingested into the cloud every three seconds, enabling live consumption of that data within 60 seconds. This data feeds Wejo's smart mobility for good products and services that are capturing the estimated $61 billion by 2030 service addressable connected vehicle data market.

In 2022, Wejo launched two innovative, high-performance solutions aimed at bettering the world through connected vehicle data. Real-Time Traffic Intelligence (RTTI) provides an up-to-the-minute, accurate and comprehensive picture of traffic and road conditions and Historic Traffic Patterns (HTP) helps create and distribute valuable trend insights on road network challenges over time. Both RTTI and HTP help improve efficiency and safety on roads, empowering organizations to shape the future of transportation through smart mobility, smart cities and smart living.

Wejo works with 28 automotive original equipment manufacturers, fleets and tier 1's worldwide and has nearly 60 patents pending. Wejo's partner and customer successes, including partnerships with General Motors, Microsoft Corporation, Sompo Holdings, Inc. and Palantir Technologies Inc., are driven by data solutions for departments of transportation, universities, insurance providers, audience and media measurement, fleets, and many other verticals the company serves.

"Innovation is 'business critical' in today's society," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Wejo as they are leading by example and improving the lives of so many."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Wejo

Wejo Group Limited is a global leader in cloud and software analytics for connected, electric, and autonomous mobility, revolutionizing the way we live, work and travel by transforming and interpreting historic and real-time vehicle data. The Company enables smarter mobility by organizing trillions of data points from 20.8 million vehicles, of which 13.9 million were active on the platform transmitting data in near real-time, and over 94.6 billion journeys globally as of December 31, 2022, across multiple brands, makes and models, and then standardizing and enhancing those streams of data on a vast scale. Wejo partners with ethical, like-minded companies and organizations to turn that data into insights that unlock value for consumers. With the most comprehensive and trusted data, information, and intelligence, Wejo is creating a smarter, safer, more sustainable world for all. Founded in 2014, Wejo has offices in Manchester, UK, and in regions where Wejo does business around the world. For more information, visit: www.wejo.com.

Wejo Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For more information, please follow this link: https://www.wejo.com/forward-looking-statements.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Contacts:

Wejo Media Contacts:

Ben Hohmann, Head of PR and Corporate Communications

Ben.Hohmann@wejo.com

Katie O'Brien, Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications on behalf of Wejo

wejopr@rhstrategic.com

Wejo Investor Contact:

Tahmin Clarke, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Tahmin.Clarke@wejo.com

Business Intelligence Group Contact:

Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer

jmaria@bintelligence.com

+1 (909) 529-2737