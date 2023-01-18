enVVeno Medical Corporation: enVVeno Medical Promotes Dr. Hamed Alavi to Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer

Dr. Alavi is a highly accomplished medical device executive with proven track record of successfully leading R&D, Quality Assurance, Regulatory Affairs, and Manufacturing organizations across a number of companies within the cardiac and vascular space

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / enVVeno Medical Corporation (Nasdaq:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of venous disease, today announced the promotion of Dr. Hamed Alavi to Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer.

"Over the past two and a half years, Hamed's dedication, leadership, and contributions have been outstanding as he has grown to become an invaluable member of our senior management team," commented Robert Berman, CEO of enVVeno Medical. "As just one example, Hamed was the driving force behind the development of enVVe, our transcatheter based replacement venous valve, which went from concept stage to being ready for in-human testing in record time."

Dr. Alavi joined enVVeno Medical as Director, Research, Development and Quality in July 2020 and was promoted to Vice President of Research, Development and Quality in January 2021. In his new role as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, Dr. Alavi will seek to incorporate of innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based computing into our existing product mix, while also preparing our manufacturing and quality departments for commercialization of the VenoValve.

"I have been involved with several large and small medical device companies over the course of my career, and I have never come across a company that has as much potential as enVVeno Medical. It is rare to have the opportunity to develop and commercialize a device that is truly new, and that can change the treatment paradigm for millions of patients. With the VenoValve and enVVe, we have two products that could revolutionize the treatment of deep venous CVI, and I am grateful to help lead the talented team and enVVeno to fulfill our potential," added Dr. Alavi.

Prior to joining enVVeno Medical, Dr. Alavi was the head of engineering at NaviGate Cardiac Structures Inc., a startup which developed tricuspid heart valve replacement and delivery system devices. This and his previous roles at Medtronic Cardiac and Vascular Group (CVG) and Edwards Lifesciences Center for Advanced Cardiovascular Technology allowed him to use his unparalleled vision, and technical and leadership skills to drive early-stage medical device technologies from conception to commercialization. Dr. Alavi received his doctorate in biomedical engineering from University of California, Irvine where he was trained in one of the most prominent cardiovascular engineering doctoral programs in the US. His pioneering work in hybrid tissue and implantable medical devices was broadly recognized and given accolades by a number of institutions - such as the American Heart Association. He also holds an M.S. degree in biomedical engineering and a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI). The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The VenoValve is currently being evaluated in the SAVVE U.S. pivotal study and the company is currently waiting for regulatory approval to begin the TAVVE first-in-human trial for enVVe.

