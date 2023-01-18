Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Launches All New Website with Lead Generation, Building on the Twin Vee Customer Buying Experience as Twin Vee Expands and Opens New Dealers

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (Nasdaq:VEEE),("Twin Vee" or the "Company"), a manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats, today announced that it launched its new website (https://twinvee.com/) that enhances the boat buying experience for Twin Vee's customers and dealers. During the redesign, Twin Vee placed great emphasis on crafting an upgraded online experience, offering customers engaging and easily digestible content about the boats it manufactures and providing interactive features to greatly enrich the boat-buying process. Additionally, the Company implemented new features to assist its expanding authorized dealer network with lead management and marketing automation.

"We have built a finely tailored space with the customer in mind. At the same time, our new website routes potential leads to our new and existing dealers," explains Joseph Visconti, CEO, and President of Twin Vee PowerCats Co. As the website was developed, the Company worked with Rollick, the leading relationship technology provider for the marine, powersports, and RV industries. The site utilizes Rollick's Aimbase marketing and lead management solution to deliver qualified sales leads to Twin Vee dealers, provide greater visibility into dealer activity, and increase engagement between the Company and prospective customers and current Twin Vee boat owners. "We are excited to implement Rollick's Aimbase solution with our new website to deliver superior lead management to our dealer network and improve lead response times."

In addition to its built-in lead management solution, the Company has improved its intuitive price and build system. According to Visconti, visitors can use the site to create and fine-tune the kind of boat they want. "While some customers may prioritize simplicity above all else, others may want to add more amenities to their Twin Vee. Whatever the specification, Twin Vee's price-and-build site feature will allow customers to craft the boat they've always dreamed of," says Visconti. "When a prospective customer is done building out their boat on the website, that quote is then directed to the customer's closest Twin Vee dealer to finalize the details about getting the boat of their dreams built."

Twin Vee's redesigned website also includes new videos of the Company's products, a page to find the closest Twin Vee dealer, high-quality images, comprehensive information, real-world pricing, and a place where current Twin Vee owners can register their boats. "All of these added elements, along with the across-the-board sitewide improvements, are meant to enhance our existing relationships with the established Twin Vee community and, at the same time, cultivate new connections with customers in the years to come. Our newly relaunched site provides visitors with information about the products we manufacture and a better understanding of the kind of company we are. A company devoted to making the Twin Vee brand synonymous with quality, versatility, functionality, and performance," remarks Visconti.

About Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

Twin Vee is a designer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of power sport catamaran boats. The Company is located in Fort Pierce, Florida, and has been building and selling boats for nearly 30 years. Learn more at twinvee.com. Twin Vee is one of the most recognizable brand names in the catamaran sport boat category, and is known as the "Best Riding Boats on the Water".

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements and include statements regarding the Company expanding and adding new dealers, the Company's new website greatly enriching the boat-buying process, utilizing Rollick's Aimbase marketing and lead management solution to deliver qualified sales leads to Twin Vee dealers, provide greater visibility into dealer activity, and increase engagement between the Company and prospective customers and current Twin Vee boat owners, the new website to delivering superior lead management to the Company's dealer network and improving lead response times and enhancing the Company's existing relationships with the established Twin Vee community and, at the same time, cultivating new connections with customers in the years to come. These forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others,the Company's ability to continue to expand and add new dealers, the Company's ability to enrich the boat-buying process with its new website, the Company's ability to deliver superior lead management to its dealer network, improve lead response times and enhance its relationships with customers, and the risk factors described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact:

Glenn Sonoda

investor@twinvee.com

SOURCE: Twin Vee PowerCats Co.

