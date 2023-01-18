Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.: Net Medical Announces Growing Partnership with Accorto Regulatory Solutions

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Net Medical (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today it has been invited to participate with Accorto Regulatory Solutions at the Medical Design & Manufacturing (MD&M) trade show in Anaheim, CA on February 7-9, 2023.

Net Medical's participation with Accorto at the trade show underscores the growing need for clinical studies for international and domestic medical product developers. While Accorto handles the regulatory aspect of streamlining the process of filing with the FDA to demonstrate product safety and efficacy, Net Medical's role is to conduct the clinical studies under the guidance of Accorto throughout the state of New Mexico, as a critical part of Accorto's growing network of clinical partners.

FDA Clinical Trials are an essential step in the process for regulatory firms to meet the requirements of either emergency use authorization (EUA) or 510k clearances for their products. Net Medical provides all the proper documented data needed to be compliant in both English and Spanish.

Net Medical President Rafael Rubio said, "Clinical trials, which advance medical knowledge of diagnosis, treatment and disease prevention, have become an important part of our business growth. Sponsored by medical device companies, academic medical centers, voluntary groups and health care providers, these trials are essential in developing new treatments and medications, identifying the causes of illnesses and developing new diagnostic tools. During a trial, information is gained about the effectiveness of the device or treatment and how promising new advances are to individuals and scientists."

FDA requirements often require multiple platforms to test new products. For this reason, Net Medical is investing in additional platforms and software to expand FDA clinical trial testing in 2023.

"We're expanding our CLIA Moderate Complex Lab to assist regulatory firms with human factor studies and clinical trials," Rubio said. "The trials are specifically designed to aid regulatory firms, like Accorto, in their mission to help small to mid-sized domestic and international companies bring their FDA regulated products to market."

Last June, Net Medical announced its initial joint effort with Accorto, a regulatory consulting firm based in Richmond, VA that provides a multitude of analytical and regulatory compliance solutions for clients in the medical, biotechnology, diagnostics, pharmaceutical and nicotine industries. Their firm has perfected its processes to develop bespoke, cost-effective turnkey regulatory application solutions in a range of FDA regulated areas.

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999.Net Medical has two operating units. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that is particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, software developers and its proprietary Telemed telemedicine platform. No other telemedicine company offers the same extensive and integrated menu of telemedicine services as Net Medical.

