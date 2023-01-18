Vancouver, British Columbia and Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) ("Hypercharge"), a leading, smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions provider, is pleased to announce it will provide EV charging stations to parking lots managed by Target Park U.S. Inc. in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Rhode Island, marking the first U.S.-deployed chargers under the agreement signed with Target Park.

Target Park U.S. Inc. is a parking lot operator and management company providing a wide range of parking services in the United States. It deploys the latest technologies to facilitate the parking process, while identifying and revitalizing facilities and spaces that are either inefficiently operated or that have commercial parking potential that hasn't yet been realized.

"Target Park are well-recognized across North America for their exceptional customer service, and their ability to incorporate the latest technologies into their offering," said Chris Koch, Head of Growth & Partnerships at Hypercharge. "We align heavily with these values and are excited to expand our partnership with the brand into the United States."

Early this year, Hypercharge will be installing four Level 2 charging stations across 4 parking lot locations: 107-02 Queens Blvd in Queens, NY; Edison Place Garage in Newark, NJ; Abbotts Square Garage in Philadelphia, PA; and T. F. Green International Airport in Warwick, RI. With the addition of the new locations announced today, Hypercharge EV charging will be available across North America in five U.S. states and seven Canadian provinces.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Hypercharge on this project. It's clear that electric vehicles are increasingly growing in popularity, and we want to be able to ensure that guests who use our managed parking facilities have everything they need, including reliable and easy-to-use EV charging," said Chet Wilkolaski, Executive Vice President and Co-Owner of Target Park U.S. Inc.

About Hypercharge

Hypercharge Networks Corp. (NEO: HC) (FSE: PB7) is a leading provider of smart electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions that offers turnkey technology to multi-unit residential and commercial buildings, fleet operations, and other rapidly growing sectors. Driven by its mission to accelerate EV adoption and enable the shift towards a carbon neutral economy, Hypercharge is committed to providing seamless, simple charging solutions by offering industry-leading equipment and a robust network of public and private charging stations. Learn more: https://hypercharge.com/

