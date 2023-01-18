Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Present its Award-Winning Solutions at IT EXPO 2023

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and video collaboration solutions & services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels today announced that they will be exhibiting at IT EXPO 2023 in Fort Lauderdale from February 14- 17th. Crexendo will be exhibiting at booth #434 during the Expo and meeting one on one with partners, agents, and prospects during the event.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "We are always proud to showcase our award-winning platform, services and features. Crexendo has been confirmed as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States, used by over 2.5 million users and growing. At the IT Expo we will demonstrate to attendees our brand new Omnichannel CCaaS offering as well as new capabilities on our Crexendo platform. Our customers continue to confirm that you can't find a better solution than Crexendo. G2, the premier Business Software & Services review site, recently named Crexendo a Leader in its Winter 2023 VoIP report. G2 also awarded Crexendo with the 'Easiest to do Business With' and 'Best Support & Easiest to Use' awards.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, video conferencing and collaboration services with video designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 2.5 million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for such forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "will" and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements in this press release include information about Crexendo (i) being proud to showcase its award-winning platform, services and features; (ii) demonstrating to attendees the benefits of partnering with Crexendo; (iii) believing that you can't find a better solution that Crexendo.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and the year ended December 31, 2022 when filed as well as all quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

