Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Introduces =AWESOME Brand

Expands Branded Product Offering To Both Organic and Non-GMO Products

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTCQB:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), a leading provider of organic and value-added organic fruit and vegetable products, today announced the introduction of its latest innovative new brand offering, =AWESOME . The =AWESOME brand is focused on non-GMO (non-genetically modified) fruit products, and compliments Organto's existing I AM Organic brand which is focused on organic fruit and vegetable products - fair, transparent and sustainable.

The =AWESOME brand will provide delicious, natural, pure and healthy non-GMO fruit products, while working to minimize the ecological footprint of all products. Initial products, =AWESOME bananas and =AWESOME apples will be appearing in the German market and deliveries have begun to an established European convenience service provider with commercial operations in Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Spain.

"As we have grown our retail presence over the last two years, our innovative consumer brand concepts have caught the attention of several large European retailers. Given the current challenging macroeconomic environment, we were recently asked to develop a mid-tier branded product solution in the healthy, non-GMO, and sustainable fruits category to address the inflationary pressures consumers have been experiencing. And given our diverse product portfolio and the nature of our asset-light business model, we were able to pivot quickly and leverage consumer insight and our customer journey experience to create and deliver this new mid-market non-GMO offering, =AWESOME. We were excited to take on the challenge as we believe the conventional non-GMO fruit segment compliments our organic product focus and provides another growth opportunity for Organto. Expanding into this segment is a natural progression of our mission to provide all consumers with healthy and sustainable fruit and vegetable products," commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO Organto Foods Inc. and CEO of Organto Europe BV.

Organto has recently partnered with a leading, well-established European-based specialist in the snack and on-the-go service sector and has begun deliveries of =AWESOME products. This category specialist currently delivers to 74,500 points of sale throughout Europe including petrol stations, kiosks, convenience stores, bakeries, food retailers and quick-service restaurants. "I'm extremely proud of our Brand and Logistics teams for creating and executing this roll-out plan on a very tight timeline. We have begun delivery of =AWESOME apples and bananas to 50 points of sale in Germany in the Berlin area, and if successful, a further roll-out to an additional 1,000 points of sale in the next months is expected." commented Rients Van der Wal, Co-CEO Organto Foods Inc. and CEO of Organto Europe BV.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label, and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people, and its shareholders.

