Semrush, a leading online visibility management platform, today announced Global Marketing Day 2023. The conference, taking place on February 16, 2023, beginning at 10 a.m. ET, is a groundbreaking event, to be broadcast for 24 hours non-stop.

The free, online conference will feature 48 sessions with speakers from top brands including Google, TikTok, Pinterest, Vogue Business, H&M Americas, Nestle, Vimeo, Xbox, and more. Attendees can tune in from any time zone, with the conference streaming live from three studios in New York, London, and Dubai.

"We are thrilled to host Global Marketing Day, an event that reflects our values of inclusivity, innovation, and continuous learning," said Olga Andrienko, VP of Brand Marketing at Semrush. "Global Marketing Day represents a truly unique event that sets itself apart from any other marketing events. I have never seen a conference lineup featuring speakers from so many of the world's top brands, all completely free to attend."

The event will cover the latest trends and strategies for marketers looking to stay ahead in the industry, with topics ranging from branding, social media, and content to recession-proof approaches in digital marketing, creative campaigns and the future of work.

Key speakers include:

Natalie Zmuda, Global Head of Think with Google at Google [New York]

Josh Hilliard, Global Head of SMB Marketing at TikTok [New York]

Linda Li Steiner, Head of Customer Activation Marketing for H&M Americas [New York]

Robyn Showers, Head of Content at Vimeo [New York]

Andrew Warden, CMO at Semrush [New York]

Visha Kudhail, Director of Business Marketing, EMEA at Pinterest [London]

Lucy MaGuire, Senior Trends Editor at Vogue Business [London]

Victor de la Fuente Abarca, eCommerce Strategy Consultant at Nestle [London]

Jack White, Integrated Marketing Lead, Football Special Projects (Xbox) at Microsoft [London]

The event is free to attend, but registration is required. To learn from the best in the industry, register and learn more at https://www.globalmarketingday.com/.

About Semrush

Semrush is a leading online visibility management SaaS platform that enables businesses globally to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media and competitive research campaigns and get measurable results from online marketing. Semrush offers insights and solutions for companies to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels. Semrush, with over 94,000 paying customers, is headquartered in Boston and has offices in Philadelphia, Trevose, Austin, Dallas, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Belgrade, Berlin, Limassol, Prague, Warsaw, and Yerevan.

