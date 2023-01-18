Recent functionality upgrades significantly enhance the user experience

Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions' iLien for Motor Vehicle offering has been named a 2023 BIG Innovation Award winner by the Business Intelligence Group.

As a cloud-based SaaS, iLien Motor Vehicle delivers a single solution for processing and managing motor vehicle titles and liens. The offering, produced by Wolters Kluwer Lien Solutions, a business line within Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions, helps solve some of the most unique and complicated challenges in title perfection.

Wolters Kluwer's winning entry focused on recent enhancements Compliance Solutions incorporated into the solution, including the development of new user dashboards that give lenders immediate access to real-time views of specific key performance indicators, enabling actionable details on each vehicle in a portfolio while improving customer workflow.

"Since its inception, iLien Motor Vehicle has provided lenders a single, automated point of management for processing and managing motor vehicle titles. It addresses lender pain points ranging everywhere from lags in the perfection process due to insufficient information and manual entry errors, to complexities involving the thousands of jurisdictional regulations nationwide, to taxes and fees that can slow or jeopardize a perfected title," said Steven Meirink, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions. "We are pleased the enhancements we've made to an already outstanding solution are being recognized by our customers, as well as through such meaningful industry recognitions as this innovation award."

The Business Intelligence Group defines its mission as "recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world" via a program in which entries are judged by business executives. The organization's proprietary scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies "whose achievements stand above those of their peers."

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230118005127/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact for Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) Division

(including Wolters Kluwer Compliance Solutions; Wolters Kluwer Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting; Wolters Kluwer ELM Solutions, and Wolters Kluwer CT Corporation):



Paul Lyon

Senior Director, Global Corporate Communications: Global Marketing, Communications Planning

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Office +44 20 3197 6586

Paul.Lyon@wolterskluwer.com

David Feider

Corporate Communications Manager, Banking Regulatory Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Tel: +1 612-852-7966

David.Feider@wolterskluwer.com