West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - Nass Valley Gardens Inc., a Nevada registered C-Corp and a wholly owned subsidiary of Nass Valley Gateway Ltd., (CSE: NVG) (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (FSE: 3NVN), announced today that it signed a definite agreement on 12/31/2022 to purchase 100% of Super Scientific Laboratories LLC, a leading manufacturer of products focused on CBD, cannabidiols, vapes, gummies, soaps, lotions and other consumer products.

Nass Valley Gateway Ltd. CEO Michael Semler stated, "We welcome Hershey Jakob and his team at Super Scientific Labs. We have been discussing an acquisition for over a year and are truly excited as our two companies will be stronger together as one, versus standing apart. We will be able to leverage our synergies to drive more creative product development, share greater distribution channels, and be able to compete for larger manufacturing contracts. Their proven manufacturing capabilities are a perfect fit and their growing client base will be accretive to Nass Valley Gardens' 2023 earnings."

Audited financials will be available when completed on Nass Valley Gardens Inc's website. There was no finder's fee involved in the acquisition.

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GARDENS INC.

Nass Valley Gardens Inc. is a subsidiary of Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG), a publicly traded company on the CSE. In 2019, Nass Valley Gateway Ltd began focusing on the sales and distribution of organic, non-GMO hemp-based, CBD products and purchased Nass Valley Gardens Inc and its lineup of CBD products sold via digital sales channels. Nass Valley Gardens' products target the pain remediation, sleep, focus, dermatology, anti-aging, pet, hair, and beauty markets.

We seek Safe Harbor.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer or sale of the securities mentioned above. Any such offer will only be made in compliance with applicable state and federal securities laws pursuant to Regulation A of the Securities Act of 1933.

