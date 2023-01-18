China's National Energy Administration (NEA) says the country installed 87.41 GW of new PV capacity in 2022.China's NEA has announced the latest national power statistics. It says China installed a record 87.41 GW of solar in 2022. Following an installation rush at the end of 2022, China installed 21.7 GW of new capacity in December alone, after adding 65.71 GW in the first 11 months of the year. The 87.41 GW in 2022 represent a year-on-year growth of 60.3% compared to 2021. NEA figures also show that by the end of 2022, China's cumulative solar capacity reached 392.61 GW, up 28.1% year on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...