Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loans issued by Volvofinans Bank AB on STO Corporate Bonds (13/23)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 2 bond loans issued by Volvofinans Bank AB with effect from 2023-01-19. Last day of trading is set to 2026-02-05, 2028-01-10. The instruments will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1112617