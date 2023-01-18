Fiber Management Systems Market Expected to Reach $9.3 Billion Globally, By 2031 at 10.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and digital signage in commercial areas, increase in worldwide internet traffic, the surge in need for high-bandwidth applications, and the rise in the deployment of data centers drive the global fiber management systems market growth.

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Fiber Management Systems Market By Type (Fiber Cassette, Fiber Optic Boxes, and Others), Application (Telecommunications, Public Sector, Power Utilities, Healthcare, Industrial Automation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031", According to the report, the global fiber management systems industry generated $3.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $9.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 10.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.





Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The rising demand for Internet of Things (IoT) devices and digital signage in commercial areas, increase in worldwide internet traffic, the surge in need for high-bandwidth applications, and the rise in the deployment of data centers drive the growth of the global fiber management systems market. However, the high manufacturing costs connected with the development of this technology, as well as its fragility and installation challenges hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, an increase in demand for 5G network solutions, especially in the Asia-Pacific and LAMEA regions due to the rise in demand for digital infrastructure solutions across commercial and residential sectors is expected to open new opportunities for the fiber management systems market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $3.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $9.3 billion CAGR 10.8 % No. of Pages in Report 195 Segments Covered Type, Application, and Region Drivers High demand for Internet of Things devices Increased deployment of data centers around enterprises and government centers Opportunities Expansion of telecom infrastructure in developing economies Restraints Lack of professionals to operate and install fiber optic cassette solutions



COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic moderately impacted the growth of the fiber management systems market in 2020, owing to a significant impact on prime players operating in the supply chain. The market faced several challenges during the pandemic, such as a lack of availability of skilled workforce and delay or cancelation of projects due to partial or complete lockdowns globally.

However, the rise in demand for Internet of Things devices and solutions across prime sectors was one of the factors that assisted in the market growth during the pandemic.

Moreover, the surge in demand for telecommunications in the sectors such as power utilities, healthcare, industrial automation, and others is expected to strengthen the fiber management systems market in the post-pandemic phase.

The fiber optic boxes segment to maintain a prominent growth during the forecast period

Based on type, the fiber optic boxes segment held the largest market share of more than half of the global fiber management systems market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Increase in data traffic and the demand for bandwidth are the key growth factors driving this segment. The segment is also driven by the increase in popularity of smart and connected devices, the deployment of fiber optic networks by telecom service providers, as well as the surge in the number of internet users. The fiber cassette segment, however, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.26% from 2022 to 2031. With the growing demand for faster data transmission speeds, 40G and 100G networks are being widely implemented in data centers, storage area networks, and local area network environments by using fiber cassettes.

The telecommunications segment to dominate in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on application, the telecommunications segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to more than one-third of the global fiber management systems market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is because the industry is expanding at a rapid pace because of the growing use of data centers, consumer electronics, and AI-based IoT devices for greater bandwidth connectivity. However, the others segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 12.26% from 2022 to 2031. Fiber optic connector and component manufacturers are innovating to enhance cockpit management and revolutionize aircraft cabin designs.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, capturing over two-fifths of the global fiber management systems market, and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031, owing to growth in investment by governments across the region to increase the deployment and development of smart infrastructure solutions in private and public sectors. However, the market in LAMEA would manifest the fastest CAGR of 12.05% during the forecast period, owing to the growing inclination of companies towards R&D for enhanced connectivity of consumer electronics and smart factories across this region.

Leading Market Players

Molex

Corning Inc.

Belden Inc.

HUBER SUHNER

RackOm System

Phoenix Contact

3M Company

Company Santron Electronics

Panduit

Eaton Corporation Plc (Tripp Lite)

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Bud Industries, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global fiber management systems market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the fiber management systems market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing fiber management systems market opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights buyers' and suppliers' potency to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the fiber management systems market segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes an analysis of regional and global fiber management systems market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Fiber Management Systems Market Key Segments:

By Type:

Fiber Cassette

Fiber Optic Boxes

Others

By Application:

Telecommunications

Public Sector

Power Utilities

Healthcare

Industrial Automation

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada , and Mexico )

(U.S., , and ) Europe (U.K., Germany , France , Italy , Spain , Russia , Netherlands , Belgium , Poland , and Rest of Europe )

(U.K., , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) Asia-Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Malaysia , Thailand , Philippines , Indonesia , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

( , , , , , , , , , and Rest of ) LAMEA ( Latin America , Middle East and Africa )

