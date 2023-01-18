Afresh Technologies and Albertsons Companies Implement AI-Powered Platform to Help Improve Fresh Produce Inventory and Reduce Waste Going to Landfill

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Afresh Technologies, the world's leading fresh food technology company, and Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) announced the completion of an enterprise rollout of the Afresh predictive ordering and inventory management platform. The system was implemented in more than 2,200 Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Vons and ACME. The new platform allows store teams to better order and plan fresh produce inventory, reducing food waste and achieving superior freshness in their stores.

The Afresh platform also provides department managers with easy-to-use ordering tools that leverage real-time insights. While it could typically take years to implement this type of large-scale enterprise software in the grocery industry, Afresh was able to complete the roll out of its system to Albertsons Cos. banner stores within seven months.

"Supply chain and store technology implementations typically require a multi-year transformation and radical overhauls," said Afresh CEO and co-founder Matt Schwartz. "Afresh and Albertsons Cos. have partnered to complete the fastest in-store technology rollout in Albertsons Cos.' history and did so across thousands of stores in just months, helping Albertsons Cos.' family of stores realize the transformational value in their fresh produce departments now; not years down the line."

"Driving sustainability practices across Albertsons Cos. is essential to our business and the communities we serve," said Suzanne Long, Chief Sustainability and Transformation Officer at Albertsons Cos. "Our partnership with Afresh helps us improve ordering and better manage our inventory of fresh fruits and vegetables so our customers have access to fresher products, and we're able to make meaningful progress toward achieving our goal to have zero food waste going to landfill by 2030."

One major difference between fresh grocery and other departments is that fresh food is highly dynamic. As a result, fresh data is often imperfect. While competing solutions rely on near-perfect data, Afresh recognizes the unique challenges of fresh food and is built to produce results despite hard-to-predict and error-prone data. All these factors enable Afresh to roll out in months instead of years.

"What ultimately made this rollout so successful is a strong partnership with the Albertsons Cos. team and their willingness to embrace innovation and be a real partner in technology," said Schwartz. "Afresh is proud to serve Albertsons Cos., and we look forward to creating real, long-term impact for their fresh product offerings."

About Afresh

Afresh is the world's leading fresh technology company, creating comprehensive and intelligent AI-powered solutions that are revolutionizing grocery's fresh food supply chain. Afresh is changing the game by helping grocers make smarter, built-for-fresh decisions, and improving grocers' bottom lines while reducing food waste on the retail floor. Founded in 2017 with the mission to eliminate food waste and make fresh food accessible to all, Afresh is proudly serving national and regional grocery brands across the US. Today, Afresh has announced partnerships with grocers in more than 3,000 stores and 40 states, including Albertsons, Heinen's, Save Mart, Bashas, Cub Foods, and more. Learn more at www.afresh.com.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 3, 2022, the Company operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

