GainClients, Inc. Makes First Connection to Jack Henry Customer

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / GainClients, Inc. (OTC PINK:GCLT) ("GainClients" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed a connection for a new client that included connecting with prominent Solution Provider to the Financial Sector; Jack Henry & Associates, Inc ("JHA") JHA provides technology solutions to the banking industry and its participants. One of whom is Independent Bank headquartered out of McKinney, Tx.

"We are excited to be adding our 69 th Branch Customer and our 12 th Bank, but we are most excited about forging a new relationship with Jack Henry & Associates. Their long history of being in business for over 45 years and serving 8000 clients is something we aspire to, and we look forward to take great care of our joint customer", said Ed Laine, CEO of GainClients, Inc ("GainClients") (OTC: GCLT).

With the addition of Independent Bank and their accounts for Capital Title of Texas' Frisco, Flower Mound and Park Cities branches, GainClients is now serving 69 offices in 4 states and collected 4000 earnest money deposits in Fiscal Year 2022 alone. "We have seen significant growth in our market adoption and resulting sales volumes, even with the decline in transaction volume that other parts of the residential real estate market are experiencing. We are hopeful that our continued growth will time up with the Fed getting inflation back under control and real estate sales volumes increasing as a result", said Laine.

GainClients delivers a solution to Title and Escrow Companies to make the collection of earnest money deposits seamless and easy for their client base. The GainClients Remote Deposit Capture Solution ("RDC") is now fully operational with 12 different banks, including Wells Fargo Bank, First Interstate Bank, American Bank, American National Bank, Plains Capital Bank, NewFirst Bank, Allegiance Bank, Simmons Bank, Huntington Bank, Umpqua Bank, First Financial Bank, and now, Independent Bank.

Since going public in 2001, GainClients has been a preferred provider of Tech Solutions to the Real Estate Industry. With the Pandemic and the importance of Social Distancing, the Company's "Contactless Earnest Money Capture Tool" was the perfect fit for the time. And since all real estate transactions are initiated by an Agreement and an immediate deposit, made by the buyer of the property, to demonstrate "good faith." This deposit, in most states, is called an "earnest money deposit." GainClients' RDC Tool allows this deposit to occur digitally, saving clients thousands of dollars in courier fees and their employees' time.

Their product also addresses the multi-million-dollar problem of "Dormant Funds" where Title and Escrow companies have difficulty returning money to their customers after a Closing and now can do so "with a click". "You see, our Dormant Funds Tool is going to revolutionize the Real Estate Closing Process." Said Laine, "We can save companies millions in both time and resources, as well as keep those failed refunds from escheating back to the State in most cases".

The GainClients revenue model revolves around three primary revenue sources: set-up fees, monthly platform fees and deposit, or check fees. The platform fees and check fees are recurring. The set-up fees are larger in nature (a typical set up would be $500 per account), and are a one-time fee paid by the client.

For the real estate agent, the RDC service will eliminate the time spent picking up checks from their buyer clients and fees charged by title companies. For title companies, it will reduce the millions spent on manual courier services and overnight shipping costs. In addition, the system will expedite the escrow opening process, as well as solving their disbursement and/or refunds to avoid becoming Dormant Funds. It's also a beneficial service from title companies to their REALTOR® partners that will strengthen existing relationships and forge new ones.

About GainClients, Inc.

GainClients products, the Remote Deposit Capture Tool or RDC, the GCard, and the Daily Opportunity Service, consist of custom formatted data and marketing services created for the real estate industry including real estate agents and brokers, lender brokerages, title/escrow and insurance companies and individual real estate, mortgage, and title and escrow professionals. Learn more at: http://www.thegainclientsway.com/ .

For More Information:

GainClients

Ed Laine, at info@gainclients.com or at +1.206.229.5515;

Corporate Office: 6245 E Broadway Blvd., Suite 400, Tucson, AZ 85711

