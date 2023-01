Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: More than USD 3 Billion Opportunities in the Coding and Marking Market, Laser Technologies Giving Tough Competition to CIJ Technology, A Lucrative Market to Invest In- Arizton

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the coding and marking market will grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2027. The global coding and marking market is growing at a steady pace worldwide. In 2021, CIJ technology dominated the market. Moreover, the increased popularity of TIJ and laser technologies is giving tough competition to CIJ technology. Moreover, laser and TIJ are competing globally.





Furthermore, the overall market growth is highly correlated with the growth of the global packaging industry. Since the global packaging industry is growing at a steady rate of approximately 5% annually, the global coding and marking market is also experiencing constant growth. The increasing instances of product counterfeiting and government regulations that mandate product printing of-specific information on packets fuel the demand for coding and marking solutions and drive market growth worldwide.

APAC is the fastest-growing global coding and marking region. The popularity of innovative packaging designs in China and India positively impacted the markets in these countries. Moreover, the retail sector in APAC nations is enhancing the production of the manufacturing industries, which, in turn, is leading to the growth of the coding and marking market in many countries.

Coding and Marking Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2027) USD 8.95 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 5.58 Billion CAGR (2021-2027) 8.20 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segmentation Product Mix, End-Users, Technology, and Region Region Covered APAC, Europe, Latin America, North America, and MEA Key Countries China, Japan, India, Australia, Singapore, the US, Canada, Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Scandinavia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, South Africa, Iran, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, and Poland Key Leading Vendors Danaher, Dover, Brother Industries, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, ITW, ANSER Coding, Beijing Hi-Pack Coding, Control Print, EBS Elektronische Beschriftungs-Systeme GmbH, Guangzhou EC-Pack Packaging Equipment, Iconotech, ID Technology, InkJet, KEYENCE, Koeng & Bauer AG, Kortho, Laserax, Macsa ID, Matthews International, Paul Leibinger, REA Elektronik, SATO Holdings, Squid Ink, Weber Marking Systems, Xaar, and Zanasi Page Number 435 Market Dynamics ·Increasing Demand for Traceability by End-Users ·Significant Rise in Flexible Packaging ·Rising Demand from Healthcare Industry ·Increasing Demand for Processed & Packaged Food Customization Request If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3477

Coding and marking vendors frequently release new or updated product and solution versions. These frequent innovative offerings have tremendous market opportunities. At times, these innovative offerings can fulfill the needs of modern production and packaging facilities. However, they still fail to garner customer attention and demand. Although the global coding and marking market is innovation-driven, it still requires platforms where it can maximize revenues. One such opportunity lies in the existing and upcoming trade platforms related to the market and its associated industries. Several trade shows, exhibitions, events, fairs, and conferences, are held throughout the year, inviting several vendors to showcase their offerings and solutions. This is a major opportunity for both big-sized and small-sized vendors in the market, where they can highlight their product offerings and solutions for customers to generate high market revenue.

How are Vendors Coping Up in the Competitive Environment?

The adoption rate of coding and marking services among end-users worldwide is impressive. As a result of increased demand, the market has witnessed the entry of many vendors that provide coding and marking tools at lower prices. Competition among companies has intensified, introducing many innovative and advanced solutions to the coding and marking market. Currently, the global coding and marking market is dominated by vendors that have an international presence. However, several regional players operate at the country level and have a significant market share. For instance, Control Print, a prominent Indian supplier of coding and marking equipment, has about an 18% share in the Indian coding and marking market. Many international players are expected to expand their presence in the fast-developing countries in APAC and Latin America to gain more market share. Moreover, improving global economic conditions will fuel market growth, making it an attractive time to launch new products.

Vendors are improvising by developing efficient coding and marking products across end-user industries. For instance, Markem-Imaje developed a mark-and-read solution for systematically scanning and checking codes across products. This system has the capability of notifying operators, via alerts, about incorrect codes printed, thereby saving time and the need for recalls in the future. Moreover, vendors have consistently increased their focus on developing laser technology for coding and marking on the primary packaging of products, thereby enhancing their trackability and traceability features. These aspects are expected to drive the market for coding and solutions in the upcoming years.

