The pharmaceutical service provider significantly increases its sustainability rating

Vetter among the top five percent in the industry

Result acknowledges strong sustainability commitment to the environment, social sector and other critical areas

Various programs for more sustainability confirm the company's strong commitment

Vetter,a globally leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), achieved gold status in the renowned, independent EcoVadis sustainability ranking. With 72 points out of a maximum of 100, the pharmaceutical service provider significantly increased its score compared to the last evaluation and is now among the top five percent of all participating companies in the industry.

Sustainability plays an important role at Vetter and has been deeply rooted in its corporate strategy for many years. The positive result reaffirms the ongoing commitment and demonstrates where the family-owned company is implementing improvements in the rating criteria of Environment, Labour Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. The applied methodology is based on international CSR standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and ISO 26000. "Tens of thousands of companies around the world, including many of our customers, use EcoVadis as an indicator of sustainable business practices. They also incorporate the independent assessments into their selection of suppliers and business partners," explains Henryk Badack, Vetter's Senior Vice President Technical Service/Internal Project Management.

"Simply talking about this topic is never enough in our opinion," states Vetter Managing Director Thomas Otto. "With our activities involving social, economic and ecological sustainability, we want to have a positive impact on the regions with our sites."

This responsibility is a high priority at the globally operating CDMO. "We are very proud that our far-reaching initiatives in many areas around sustainable corporate governance have had a significant impact on the EcoVadis rating, and that we were, once again, able to demonstrate improvement over previous years. The positive external evaluation is a strong achievement and further motivates us to continue this great development in a transparent manner among our employees, customers, and partners, as well as the patients and society," said Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner.

In its sustainability report, the CDMO summarizes all sustainability measures to this point in a transparent manner and shares the future vision to all stakeholders.

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is one of the world's leading providers of independent corporate sustainability rankings. The ranking covers a wide range of different areas of corporate systems. These include, for example, Environment, Labor Human Rights, Ethics and Sustainable Procurement. Each company is evaluated on issues relevant to its size, location and industry. The rating provider evaluates more than 100,000 companies. The methodology is based on international CSR standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and ISO 26000.

About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a family-owned, global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the United States. Currently employing more than 5,700 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com.

