CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc.: CreditRiskMonitor Named to 2023 OTCQX Best 50

VALLEY COTTAGE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / CreditRiskMonitor® (OTCQX:CRMZ) is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2023 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2022.

Mike Flum, President & COO, said, "CreditRiskMonitor® has been named one of the 2023 OTCQX® Best 50, a testament to our team's hard work and dedication. Our strong performance in trade credit and mature SaaS operation positions us well for continued success in 2023, including expansion of our recently launched SupplyChainMonitor platform. The demand for reliable B2B financial risk assessment data and analytics remains high amidst growing recession concerns and pressure to nearshore supply chains."

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Overview

CreditRiskMonitor® (creditriskmonitor.com) sells a suite of web-based, SaaS subscription products providing access to comprehensive commercial credit reports, bankruptcy risk analytics, financial and payment information, and curated news on public and private companies worldwide. The products help corporate credit and procurement professionals stay ahead of and manage financial risk more quickly, accurately, and cost-effectively.

The Company's newest platform, SupplyChainMonitor, leverages its financial risk analytics expertise to create a risk management solution built specifically for procurement, supply chain, sourcing, and finance personnel involved in the supplier lifecycle, risk assessment, and ongoing risk monitoring. Users can assess counterparty risks at the aggregate and granular levels under a variety of categories including geography and industry, as well as customized, customer-specific configurations. The platform features mapping capabilities with real-time weather/natural disaster event overlays as well as customizable news notifications, reports, and charts.

Our subscribers, including nearly 40% of the Fortune 1000 and well over a thousand other large corporations worldwide, use the Company's timely news alerts, research, and reports on public and private companies to make important risk decisions. The Company's comprehensive commercial credit reports covering both public and private companies worldwide are published through its web-based platform and feature detailed analyses of financial statements, including ratio analysis and trend reports, peer analysis, corporate issuer ratings from key Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations ("NRSROs"), as well as the Company's proprietary bankruptcy analytics: the FRISK® and PAYCE® scores. One of the FRISK® scoring model's exclusive input features is the aggregate risk sentiment of our subscribers based on their crowdsourced usage behaviors resulting in the improved classification of bankruptcy risk for the riskiest corporations and boosting overall accuracy.

The Company, through its Trade Contributor Program, receives confidential accounts receivables data from hundreds of subscribers and non-subscribers every month. This trade receivable data is parsed, processed, aggregated, and finally reported to summarize the invoice payment behavior of B2B counterparties, without disclosing the specific contributors of this information. The Trade Contributor Program's current trade credit file exceeds $2.5 trillion of transaction data annually.

