The "European Pharma Handbook 2023" directory has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Pharma Handbook provides pharmaceutical industry decision-makers with a single source of accurate, up-to-date statistics, information and analysis on prescription drug business and regulatory environments throughout Europe. Coverage of 32 individual countries (cumulatively representing more than 99% of European sales) and a summary section on the EU are included.

Company executives, consultants, marketing and licensing partners, policymakers, researchers, investors, reporters and others who work with the pharmaceutical industry will benefit from the European Pharma Handbook.

Whether you're working on a cutting-edge specialty drug or a mature generic, whether your drug is on the market or still in clinical trials, the European Pharma Handbook is a thorough, data-rich report that gives you insight into the structures, trends, and regulations driving the world's most important pharmaceutical market.

Information for 32 countries on:

Approval Procedures

Branded vs Generic Use

Clinical Trial Regulations and Practices

Distribution Systems

Drug Regulatory Agencies and Policies

Generic Regulations and Market Trends

Growth Rates

Healthcare Systems

Intellectual Property Parallel Trade Issues

Intellectual Property Regulations and Practices

Manufacturing Infrastructure

Marketing Regulations and Practices

Payment Patterns

Pharmaceutical Market Forecasts

Pharmaceutical Market Structure

Population Prescriber Characteristics

Pricing Regulations

Public and Private Payment and Reimbursement Systems

R&D Incentives

Regulatory Bodies

Research, Distribution Marketing

Sales Consumption

Sales Channels

Trade Policies

