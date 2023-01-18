Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: According to Arizton, Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market to Cross USD 7 Billion by 2027, Robotic Scrubbers and Sweepers are Creating Huge Opportunities

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the commercial scrubbers and sweepers market will grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during 2021-2027. Futuristic inventions in mainstream robotics and other complementary technologies will likely boost investor confidence in the market, thereby increasing VC funding. While startups are expected to adopt advanced and modern technology with demonstrable features, existing vendors will continue improvising their product portfolio with upgrades. Thus, introducing upgrades will fuel the market growth during the forecast period. Purchasing high-quality sweepers and scrubbers may involve more initial costs but can save money in the long run since they require lesser maintenance.
Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers Market Report Scope
Report Attributes
Details
Market Size (2027)
USD 7.67 Billion
Market Size (2022)
USD 5.09 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
8.31 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segments
Product Type, Power Source, End-Users, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Key Leading Vendors
Nilfisk, Tennant, Kärcher, Hako Group, Factory Cat, Power-Flite, Numatic, Amano, TASKI, Bucher Industries, IPC, Cleanfix, Industrial Cleaning Equipment (ICE), NSS Enterprises, Wetrok, Bortek Industries, Comac, Tornado, Fimap, Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment, Cimel, Gadlee, Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools, Pacific Floorcare, Eureka, Boss Cleaning Equipment, HEFTER Cleantech, Chaobao Cleaning Products, Proquip, RCM, Lavor, and Polivac
Page Number
441
Market Dynamics
·Growing Investments in Research & Development
·Rising Demand for Cleanliness in Hospitality Industry
·Increasing Adoption of Stringent Regulations to Maintain Cleanliness and Employee Safety
·A Surge in Higher Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness than Manual Cleaning
Robotics and Green Technology are Boosting the Growth of Commercial Scrubbers and Sweepers
All types of organizations are becoming more aware of the potential effects that innovation and robotics could have on their operations and workforce. According to Boston Consulting Group, a business's productivity can increase with robotics, which will account for about a 30% increase over the next decade. Robotics could help organizations to become more competitive and will be essential for small and medium-sized businesses that are the backbone of developing countries' economies. Automation will benefit small companies to compete on a larger scale and where the labor market is compact. This will also benefit large businesses by increasing the speed of product development and delivery.
Robotic cleaning machines will enable companies to leverage innovative robotics technology in an accessible way. It will create a competitive advantage through improvements in employee retention and productivity with an opportunity of opening new markets and public relations opportunities through brand enhancement. For building service contractors (BSCs), robotic cleaning machines could hugely benefit industries facing massive competition and high turnover. Presently, over 55,000 BSCs are competing in the global cleaning service market. It is also estimated that, on average, cleaning companies lose up to 55% of their customer base year due to a lack of proper service. Robotic cleaning machines can help to address these problems by increasing the cleaning speed and consistency of the machine.
Growing Demand for Green Cleaning Technologies
The adoption of green cleaning mainly refers to the usage of products and services that have a lesser impact on human health and the environment than other products and services that can harm human health and the environment. Cleaning agencies are increasingly focusing on adopting sustainable cleaning technologies in recent years. Although green cleaning technology has been in use for a while, these agencies are adopting innovative technologies that provide more sustainable results. Manufacturers are investing in R&D facilities to produce sustainable cleaning products. Commercial floor scrubber & sweeper manufacturers are increasingly investing in R&D to improve customer-centric products continuously. Companies such as Nilfisk and Tennant spend 3-4% of their annual revenue on R&D. The level of R&D investment by the market vendors is expected to remain high in the future years. Nilfisk introduced the Ecoflex System, which combines floor cleaning technology with environmentally sustainable cleaning methods. Ecoflex allows the operator to choose between chemical-free, water-only cleaning and chemical usage. This adaptability reduces chemical and water use and lowers costs. Other manufacturers, such as Factory Cat and Tennant, have also adopted green cleaning technology.
The US commercial scrubbers & sweepers market is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2027. The US accounted for approximately a 70% share of the commercial scrubbers & sweepers market in North America. The major floor cleaning equipment suppliers in the country include Proteam, Factory Cat, Sanitaire, and NSS Enterprises. Walk-behind commercial scrubbers & sweepers are the most popular cleaning equipment in the US, accounting for more than a 50% market share. Commercial scrubber dryers are more popular than commercial sweepers. The use of combination machines is also increasing in the country, mostly in industrial facilities. The growth of commercial spaces and the increasing importance of maintaining cleanliness and hygiene are driving the market growth. Further, technological advancements such as robotic or autonomous floor cleaners are also driving the demand across the US.
Key vendors
- Nilfisk
- Tennant
- Kärcher
- Hako Group
- Factory Cat
- Power-Flite
- Numatic
- Amano
- TASKI
- Bucher Industries
- IPC
- Cleanfix
- Industrial Cleaning Equipment (ICE)
- NSS Enterprises
- Wetrok
- Bortek Industries
- Comac
- Tornado
- Fimap
- Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment
- Cimel
- Gadlee
- Guangzhou Baiyun Cleaning Tools
- Pacific Floorcare
- Eureka
- Boss Cleaning Equipment
- HEFTER Cleantech
- Chaobao Cleaning Products
- Proquip
- RCM
- Lavor
- Polivac
Market Segmentation
Product Type
- Scrubbers
- Walk-Behind
- Stand-On
- Ride-On
- Sweepers
- Walk-Behind
- Ride-On
- Manual
- Others
- Combination machines
- Single-DISC
Power Source
- Battery
- Electric
- Others
End-Users
- Contract Cleaning, Food & Beverage
- Manufacturing, Retail & Hospitality
- Transportation & Travel, Warehouse & Distribution
- Healthcare
- Education
- Government
- Chemical & Pharmaceutical
- Others
Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic
- Benelux
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- India
- Indonesia
- Singapore
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Turkey
Carpet Cleaner Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027: The carpet cleaning market is expected to cross $937 million by 2027. Home improvement activities are considered a significant spending sector among millennials that can promote the market for carpet cleaners. The drivers supporting the home improvement segment are rapid urbanization, an aging generation, and increasing disposable incomes in developing countries, thus supplementing the carpets and carpet cleaners market.
Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: Industrial and institutional disinfectants and sanitizers market size will reach USD 8.85 billion by 2026. The growth in the food manufacturing setups is likely to boost the recurring demand for disinfectants and sanitizers. The food industry, over the recent five years, has grown by a rate close to 6% every year in the US, driving the growth of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market share across developing countries.
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The global disinfectant sprays and wipes market size is to reach revenues of USD 9.52 billion by 2026. Government initiatives to increase awareness of the growing need for disinfection and cleanliness are expected to boost the disinfectant sprays and wipes market. The development of sprays and wipes is increasing worldwide. For instance, leading vendors such as Clorox Healthcare offers evolving and advanced solutions, thereby safeguarding the healthcare environment. With the increase in stringent regulations by the government, products such as cleaning sprays and wipes are expected to witness significant consumer demand growth.
Professional Cleaning Services Market in the U.S.- Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026: The U.S. professional cleaning services market size will reach USD 100 billion by 2026. The increased interest in "green technology" prompts green cleaning services to be included in commercial buildings and educational centers. The outbreak of pandemics, such as COVID-19, drives the demand for sterilized wipes, disinfectants, microfiber cloths, and mops in surgical and clean rooms. Therefore, hospitals and medical centers are expected to pose an absolute growth of 52% during 2021-2026 in the U.S. professional cleaning services market.
