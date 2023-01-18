DJ Charwood Energy: 2023 financial agenda

2023 financial agenda

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in tailor-made biomass energy recovery solutions, announces its financial agenda for 2023:

-- February 13, 2023: 2022 full-year revenue

-- April 17, 2023: 2022 full-year results

-- September 11, 2023: 2023 half-year revenue

-- October 23, 2023: 2023 half-year results

All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of EUR4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of EUR1 million (23% of revenue).

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/

Contacts

CHARWOOD ENERGY ACTIFIN ACTIFIN Investor Relations Press Relations investisseur@charwood.energy charwood@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

