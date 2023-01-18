Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
WKN: A3DQCT ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Ticker-Symbol: L5Q 
Frankfurt
18.01.23
16:51 Uhr
8,200 Euro
+0,200
+2,50 %
Dow Jones News
18.01.2023 | 18:16
Charwood Energy: 2023 financial agenda

DJ Charwood Energy: 2023 financial agenda

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: 2023 financial agenda 18-Jan-2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2023 financial agenda

Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in tailor-made biomass energy recovery solutions, announces its financial agenda for 2023:

-- February 13, 2023: 2022 full-year revenue

-- April 17, 2023: 2022 full-year results

-- September 11, 2023: 2023 half-year revenue

-- October 23, 2023: 2023 half-year results

All publications are disclosed after the close of trading.

About Charwood Energy

Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy.

With a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies - heating and heating networks, methanisation and pyrogasification - Charwood Energy generated revenue of EUR4.6 million in 2021 from its third-party activities and EBITDA of EUR1 million (23% of revenue).

Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts.

The company is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by bpifrance.

For more information, visit https://charwood.energy/investisseurs/

Contacts 

CHARWOOD ENERGY        ACTIFIN       ACTIFIN 
               Investor Relations  Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy charwood@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2023 financial agenda 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: - 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1538375 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1538375 18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1538375&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2023 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
