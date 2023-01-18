Regulatory News:

ESI Group, Rungis, France, (ISIN Code: FR0004110310, Symbol: ESI) (Paris:ESI), announces that it has entrusted an investment services provider (ISP) with a mandate to purchase its own shares as part of the share buyback program authorized by the Combined Annual General Meeting of June 28, 2022.

Terms of the mandate

Under the agreed terms, ESI Group has given a mandate to an ISP to acquire for its own account a maximum volume of 30,000 ESI GROUP shares (ISIN code FR0004110310) over a period starting on 16 January 2023 and extending to 30 June 2023.

Treasury shares held at December 31, 2022

As of December 31, 2022, the company held 357 106 treasury shares representing 5.88% of the share capital.

The Group gives priority to allocating shares to cover employee stock ownership plans and possible external growth operations.

About ESI

Founded in 1973, ESI Group envisions a world where Industry commits to bold outcomes, addressing high-stakes concerns environmental impact, safety comfort for consumers and workers, and adaptable and sustainable business models. ESI provides reliable and customized solutions anchored on predictive physics modeling and virtual prototyping expertise to allow industries to make the right decisions at the right time while managing their complexity. Acting principally in automotive land transportation, aerospace, defense naval and heavy industry, ESI is present in more than 20 countries, employs 1,000 people around the world, and reported 2021 sales of €136 million. ESI is headquartered in France and is listed in compartment B of Euronext Paris.

For further information, go to: www.esi-group.com.

