Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden: Dallas Arboretum Presents Dallas Blooms: Great Contributors

More than 500,000 spring-blooming flowers celebrate spring from Feb. 25 to Apr. 16

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden ushers in spring with the Southwest's annual floral festival Dallas Blooms: Great Contributors from February 25 to April 16, 2023. Named by Southern Living as one of "The Best Places to See Stunning Spring Blooms Across the South," Dallas Blooms, presented by Veritex Community Bank, features 500,000 spring blooming flowers from more than 120 varieties. Of that total, 350,000 are tulips, and the others are hyacinth and daffodils.

Back by popular demand is renowned sculptor Gary Lee Price, who returns with a new collection of Great Contributors realistic bronze statues displayed alongside the flowers, hundreds of Japanese cherry trees and thousands of azaleas. Joining the resident sculpture of William Shakespeare are eight additional statues: Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman, Joan of Arc, Mother Teresa, Ruby Bridges, Albert Einstein, Benjamin Franklin and Mark Twain. A fellow of the National Sculpture Society and recognized worldwide for his bold work lifting and celebrating the human spirit, Price makes his third appearance in the garden. On Dallas Blooms' opening day-Saturday, Feb. 25 at 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.-Price will sculpt in clay and talk about his work. This event is included with paid garden admission.

Dallas Arboretum Board Chairman Will McDaniel said, "Dallas Blooms is one of our most popular festivals with half a million flowers and stunning beauty at every turn. Gary Lee Price's statues have become popular with visitors because of their life-like qualities, and I look forward to seeing the new collection. We invite you to visit with your family and friends."

Dallas Blooms also features an abundance of music, food and events throughout the garden. The festival includes the return of the Cool Thursdays Concerts series. On the weekends at noon and other select dates, guests can enjoy live and piano performances in Jeanne's Pavilion. On Saturdays and Sundays, visitors can head to the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn - the perfect place to picnic - and listen to the sounds of North Texas' best party bands.

A Shakespeare Dallas appearance, a Window to the Wild bird show, garden markets and special events during holiday weekends add to the festival offerings. These include spring break (week of March 12), the 6th annual Food & Wine festival (March 23-25) and Easter weekend (April 7-9). Mommy and Me Mondays and Tiny Tot Tuesdays return for children with plenty of fun activities. Check the website and social media for the latest schedule.

A Tasteful Place:

In A Tasteful Place, a 3.5-acre potager garden inspired by the movement toward growing, preparing and eating fresh, sustainable, locally-grown food, there are plenty of demonstrations. These events listed below are included with paid garden admission.

Daily: Samples of the vegetable of the month

Mondays: Dallas College Cooks Demonstrations at 11 a.m.

Tuesdays: Tasteful Tuesdays Floral Demonstrations at 11 a.m. and Chef Isabel Snetsinger at 1 p.m. with a cooking demonstration

Wednesdays: Chef-Tastic Cooking Demonstrations at 11 a.m. (check the website)

Thursdays: Daily Harvest demonstration at 11 a.m. See how to harvest the season's ripest produce and ask gardening questions.

Fridays: Learn to Grow Fridays with Master Gardeners, the Dallas Arboretum Horticultural Staff and local experts at 11 a.m.

There are also paid workshops and cooking classes of all kinds for child and parent/caregiver, couples and individuals. For the latest, visit https://www.dallasarboretum.org/visitor-information/gardens-and-pavilions/a-tasteful-place/

Mary Brinegar, Dallas Arboretum president and CEO, added, "There is something for everyone at Dallas Blooms especially the grandeur of the garden's collection of 3,000 azaleas that bloom along with the Japanese cherry trees, ushering in spring with vibrant color everywhere."

Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden:

Reopened for the spring, the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden features 17 indoor/outdoor galleries, 150 interactive science games and daily events and activities of themed adventures throughout the Dallas Blooms festival. The Children's Adventure Garden is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. For a full list of upcoming events and activities, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/childrensadventuregarden.

Tickets/Information:

Tickets, which range from $12 to $20, are required and can be purchased online at www.dallasarboretum.org or by calling 214-515-6615. Parking is $11 purchased online or $15 at the gate. For the latest information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org/blooms.

Special Day Discounts:

Discounts include BOGO (Buy One, Get One Free) on Wednesdays (except for March 15) and CC Young Senior Living Thursdays (those who are 65 years and older receive discounted admission and 20% off in the Gift Store).

Sponsors:

Presenting Sponsor: Veritex Community Bank

Additional Sponsors: CC Young, Dallas Public Tourism Improvement District, Texas Telcom Credit Union

Media Sponsors: The Dallas Morning News, WFAA, Channel 8

About the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden:

The Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden is located on the southeastern shore of White Rock Lake at 8525 Garland Road, Dallas, Texas 75218. The garden is also home of the nationally acclaimed Rory Meyers Children's Adventure Garden. It is open daily from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Daytime festival admission is $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 65 and older, $12 for children 2-12, and free for Arboretum members and children under two. Parking is $11 purchased online. The Dallas Morning News is the principal partner of the Dallas Arboretum. The Arboretum is supported, in part, by funds from the Dallas Park and Recreation Department. WFAA, Channel 8 is an official media sponsor for the Dallas Arboretum. For more information, visit www.dallasarboretum.org.

