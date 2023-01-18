DJ BROADPEAK SA: One year after launch, a SaaS offering that keeps its promises

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: One year after launch, a SaaS offering that keeps its promises 18-Jan-2023 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

One year after launch, a SaaS offering that keeps its promises

-- An established technological offering enriched with new applications ? Five awards at major industry events ? First customer listings ? Ramp-up planned in 2023

Cesson-Sévigné (France), 18 January 2023

Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker: ALBPK), a leading provider of video streaming software solutions, is reporting a highly positive performance by its SaaS (Software as a Service) solution offering a year after launch, with major milestones reached in the last few months. The innovative value proposal of the offering has been recognised by several awards; the offering has been enhanced with the integration of new applications; and the initial customer listings have demonstrated that it comprehensively meets the needs of the market.

Available since January 18, 2022, the broadpeak.io platform, accessible in cloud mode on a monthly subscription basis, provides access to a catalogue of turnkey applications. The catalogue has been regularly enhanced over the past year with the roll-out of content replacement modules, virtual channels and dynamic ad insertion. The majority of the applications developed by the Group will be made available on the platform by the end of 2023.

The content replacement application was selected by several video service providers for the Football World Cup in Qatar. The South American firm GTD and the Icelandic company Siminn chose broadpeak.io to manage broadcasting rights during the event.

Perfect fit with OTT platforms and new media

The flexibility of the SaaS format now makes it possible to address the rapidly growing customer base of OTT platforms and new media (including social networks and sports leagues), as many of them lack the in-house infrastructure and technical teams necessary for streaming.

The innovation underpinning Broadpeak's SaaS offering garnered multiple awards in 2022. broadpeak.io was named "Product of the Year" at the NAB show in Las Vegas and won the "Best of Show TV" and "CSI" awards at the International Broadcasting Convention in Amsterdam, along with a Digital Media World Gold Award in the streaming category.

The Group intends to build on these breakthroughs this year by ramping up the marketing of the offering, with a view to boosting the share of recurring revenue in the Group's total business activity.

Consistent with the business plan presented at the time of the IPO, this share, which includes both SaaS and maintenance revenues, should reach 40% of Broadpeak's revenue by 2026, double that in 2021.

Upcoming events:

-- 2022 full-year revenue: 1 March 2023, after market close

-- 2022 Annual Results: 27 April 2023, after market close

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION FINANCIAL / CORPORATE PRESS Investors@broadpeak.tv broadpeak@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr + 33(0)2 22 74 03 50 + 33(0)1 56 88 11 25 + 33(0)1 56 88 11 26

CONTACTS

BROADPEAK COMMUNICATION FINANCIERE PRESSE FINANCIERE / CORPORATE Investors@broadpeak.tv mpy@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr 02 22 74 03 50 01 80 48 25 31 01 56 88 11 26

Broadpeak, S.A. - Zone des champs blancs, 15 rue Claude Chappe, 35 510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT Number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063 00054

avec un capital social de 249 928 Euros

Tel: +33 (0)2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

A propos de Broadpeak

Depuis sa création, Broadpeak a bâti son développement sur une mission: déployer à l'échelle mondiale des solutions logicielles permettant de diffuser en streaming le contenu que les gens adorent avec une qualité d'expérience exceptionnelle. Ces solutions s'adressent aux principaux acteurs mondiaux du marché: grands opérateurs TV et télécoms, plateformes mondiales de diffusion (« OTT ») mais aussi nouveaux médias du monde de l'entreprise, du sport ou du divertissement. A fin 2021, Broadpeak comptait 125 clients dans 50 pays représentant un parc de 200 millions de spectateurs à travers le monde. Parmi ces clients figurent des références telles que Bouygues Telecom, Orange, Telecom Italia, Deutsche Telekom, HBO, Mola TV, StarHub TV+, Megacable. Broadpeak compte plus de 240 collaborateurs dans 21 pays. La société est implantée essentiellement en France (siège à Cesson Sevigné près de Rennes) mais également aux Etats-Unis (Denver), au Canada (Ottawa), au Brésil (Sao Paulo), à Singapour et Dubaï. Broadpeak réalise environ 90% de son chiffre d'affaires à l'International. Depuis 2015, Broadpeak affiche une croissance annuelle moyenne d'environ 40%. Pour 2026, l'objectif est d'atteindre les 100 MEUR de chiffre d'affaires soit une activité multipliée par plus de 3 par rapport à 2021 avec une marge d'EBITDA de 20%.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: One year after launch, a SaaS offering that keeps its promises

=---------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: BROADPEAK SA 15 rue Claude Chappe 35510 CESSON SEVIGNE France Phone: 02 22 74 03 50 Internet: https://broadpeak.tv/ ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 Euronext Ticker: ALBPK AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1538405 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1538405 18-Jan-2023 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1538405&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2023 12:00 ET (17:00 GMT)