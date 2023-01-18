Anzeige
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
WKN: A0MSXE ISIN: GB0007392078  
Dow Jones News
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

DJ Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation 18-Jan-2023 / 17:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Rights & Issues Investment Trust plc

("the Company")

LEI: 2138002AWAM93Z6BP574

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

The Company confirms that it is currently in a closed period (in accordance with the provisions of the EU Market Abuse Regulation) in relation to the announcement of the Company's results for the year ended 31 December 2022, expected to be made on or around 15 February 2023.

The Company further confirms that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have had to the date of this announcement has been notified to a Regulatory Information Service. Accordingly, in the absence of any new undisclosed inside information arising, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during this closed period.

For further information please contact:

Maitland Administration Services Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 01245 398950

Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB0007392078 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:      RIII 
LEI Code:    2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  216740 
EQS News ID:  1538451 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1538451&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 18, 2023 12:58 ET (17:58 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
