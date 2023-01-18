Dermatology Drugs Market to Experience Substantial Growth of USD 37.33 Million by 2029, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Market Demand, Opportunities and Competitive Landscape: Report by Data Bridge Market Research

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent study report released by Data Bridge Market research title "Dermatology Drugs Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This Report provides detailed assessment of Key and emerging players showcasing company profiles, product/service offerings, market price, and sales revenue to better derive market size estimation. An influential Market report is the best overview about global industry perspective, comprehensive analysis, size, share, growth, segment, trends and forecast. With this report not only unskilled individual but also a professional can easily extrapolate the entire market within a few seconds. This marketing report uses SWOT analysis technique for the assessment of growth of the most remarkable market players. The market analysis report has historic data, present market trends, product consumption, environment, technological innovation, future prospects, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The market is also well analysed on the basis of numerous regions in the first class Transplant Diagnostics report.





Data Bridge Market Research analyses a growth rate in the global dermatology drugs market in the forecast period 2022-2029. The expected CAGR of global dermatology drugs market is tend to be around 10.25% in the mentioned forecast period. The market was valued at USD 17.10 million in 2021, and it would grow Upto USD 37.33 million by 2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team also includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Dermatology is a therapy area dealing with skin, hair, and nails diseases, where the most common conditions are psoriasis, eczema, and acne vulgaris. Dermatology drugs are used to manage and treat diseases related to skin, nail, hair, and genital membranes.

The global dermatology drugs market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The global dermatological drugs market is expected to grow due to driving factors such as the availability of medical resources for detecting and treating skin diseases is expected to see rise in the market growth. COVID-19 also had an impact on the market growth.

Dermatology Drugs Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

Rise in Clinical Studies

The dermatologicals market is expected to rise as more clinical studies are conducted to assess the efficacy and safety of a variety of medicinal medications. For instance, the pharmaceutical company Amgen Inc. announced the favourable findings of a phase 3 placebo-controlled, double-blind clinical research in December 2021. The trial's objective is to evaluate Otezla's effectiveness in managing moderate to severe psoriasis.

Opportunities

Increasing Elderly Population

The development of the dermatological pharmaceuticals market is fueled by the loss of human skin's ability to function properly with ageing, leading to numerous skin illnesses. Additionally, as we age, the body begins to experience several additional issues, including slower wound healing, increased sensitivity to ultraviolet (UV) radiation, increased susceptibility to infections, and decreased subcutaneous fat. Due to the increased likelihood of numerous skin conditions, the need for dermatological medications has skyrocketed.

Restraints/Challenge

High Cost

The huge expenditure associated with these drugs surely hamper the market growth. Several market players make huge investments in manufacturing new drugs to faster the recovery process; in return, the cost is increased.

Some of the major players operating in the Dermatology Drugs market are

LUPIN ( India )

) Novartis AG ( Switzerland )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd ( Switzerland )

) Pfizer Inc. (U.S.)

Sanofi ( France )

) Amgen inc. (U.S.)

Lilly (U.S.)

AstraZeneca (U.K.)

AbbVie Inc (U.S.)

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited (U.S.)

LEO Pharma A/S ( Denmark )

) Merck & Co., Inc (U.S.)

Bausch Health Companies Inc ( Canada )

) Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (U.S.)

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Dermatology Drugs Industry [Global - Broken-down into regions]

[Global - Broken-down into regions] Regional level split [ North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , South America , Middle East & Africa ]

, , , , & ] Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends - Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter's Five Forces, etc.

Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Industry Segmentation:

By Dermatological Diseases

Acne

Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Skin Cancer

By Prescription mode

Prescription Based Drugs

Over Counter Drugs

By Drug Classification

Corticosteroids

Astringents

Anti-Inflammatory & Antipruritic Drugs

Anti-Infective/Antibacterial Drugs

Antifungal Drugs

By Route of Administration

Topical

Oral

Parenteral Administration

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

By End-User

Hospitals

Speciality Clinics

Cosmetic Centres

Dermatology Drugs Market Regional Analysis/Insights

The global dermatology drugs market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by type, technology and end-user as referenced above.

The major countries covered in the Dermatology Drugs Industry Report are the U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe and Asia-Pacific dominate the dermatology drugs market due to rising skin disease awareness, a growing number of patients suffering from acne, vitiligo, and dermatitis, a growing patient pool of a wide range of dermatological conditions, and patients' willingness to pay for expensive medications in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Dermatology Drugs Market: Regulations Market Overview Global Dermatology Drugs Market, By Dermatological Diseases Global Dermatology Drugs Market, By Prescription mode Global Dermatology Drugs Market, By Drug Classification Global Dermatology Drugs Market, By Route of Administration Global Dermatology Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel Global Dermatology Drugs Market, By End-User Global Dermatology Drugs Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

