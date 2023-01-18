Wonderful Real Estate: The Wonderful Company Expands Existing Tenant GAF at Wonderful Industrial Park to Accommodate its Growth in Southern California

SHAFTER, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Logistics and mega-distribution center developer Wonderful Real Estate (WRE) has pre-leased a recently completed 309,681-square-foot distribution facility located at 4705 Capital Road in the Wonderful Industrial Park (WIP) to Building Materials Manufacturing Corporation, which does business as GAF, to accommodate its growing West Coast operations and expansion plans.

4705 Capital Rd, GAF will take occupancy upon completion in Q1 2023.

Known largely for its roofing materials manufacturing, GAF currently occupies 118,000 square feet at 4921 Capital Road within WIP. GAF shall operate both facilities concurrently to support the manufacturing of its popular roofing products. Financial terms associated with its lease expansion were not disclosed.

GAF is the largest manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing products in North America. The newly leased building is located on 14.5 acres and features 36' clear height, concrete tilt-up construction, 57 dock-high doors, 2 - 12'W x 15'H grade level doors, and ample parking featuring 154 auto stalls and 64 trailer stalls. GAF's expansion in the park highlights the advantage of Wonderful Industrial Park and its in-house development team to meet the growing needs of both prospective and current tenants from rapidly changing space concerns to labor availability.

"Driven largely by our proximity to the Los Angeles Basin and a customer base comprised of millions of people for a wide variety of industry, we continue to experience good activity for Wonderful Industrial Park real estate and GAF's expansion within the park exemplifies these ongoing trends," said Joe Vargas, SIOR, and President of Wonderful Real Estate Development.

About Wonderful Industrial Park

WIP is a fully entitled 1,625-acre, world-class distribution center located approximately 100 miles north of Los Angeles. The park is a rail-served industrial development, entitled for 26 million square feet, with nearly 10 million square feet completed and under operation to date. WIP provides tenants with access to a workforce population of over 700,000 residents within a 30-minute drive from the park.

WIP's central location in California gives companies access to a robust transportation infrastructure. The property is minutes from Hwy-99, I-5 and Hwy-58 and offers convenient port access to the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Oakland. The industrial park's location allows access to 14 percent of the U.S. population within 300 miles and same-day delivery to 30 million Californians. It has a FedEx Ground hub onsite and is near a UPS ground hub in Bakersfield, CA with Meadows Field Airport located only seven miles away.

The park features an onsite rail yard with more than 17,000 feet of track able to accommodate unit trains with direct access to Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) Railway's mainline. WIP is equipped with an in-place high speed fiber optics network with 10 gigabytes in place with capacity of 40 gigabytes.

About Wonderful Real Estate

Wonderful Real Estate is a professional real estate development and property management company owned by The Wonderful Company that develops, manages and invests in a diversified portfolio of real estate, with a particular focus on office and industrial properties. Leveraging over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate, Wonderful and its affiliates currently have over 10 million square feet of real estate holdings, consisting of owner-occupied industrial and commercial real estate for its operating businesses and approximately 7 million square feet of actively managed office and industrial properties occupied by third parties located mainly in Southern and Central California.

Wonderful Real Estate and its affiliates have invested almost $2 billion since 2008 for commercial real estate development, facility improvements, processing equipment and real estate acquisitions. Wonderful and its affiliates are also currently developing three business parks totaling over 1,865 acres for office and industrial use in California's Central Valley, a number of parcels of which have already been sold or leased to Fortune 500 companies and other high-quality anchor tenants.

