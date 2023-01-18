Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.01.2023 | 20:54
117 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PANDORUM International Inc: PANDORUM INTERNATIONAL ENGAGES EVOLUTION LIFE SCIENCE PARTNERS

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PANDORUM International Inc. has engaged EVOLUTION Life Science Partners to assist the company in raising capital to fund the ongoing development of its assets, primarily Bioengineered Liquid Cornea, advanced therapeutics to promote cornea regeneration. The capital would support the clinical translation of the first in class, first in human tissue regenerative reprogramming treatment via Phase 1/2a studies, along with advancing Pandorum's proprietary technology platform that enables production of advanced regenerative therapeutics with control, scalability and consistency, for cornea and beyond. While PANDORUM is currently engaged with USFDA for the clinical translation of its Cornea pipeline, the broader objective is to move from therapeutics for single tissue regeneration (such as, Cornea, Liver and Lung) to multi-tissue regenerative therapy, with the potential to extending healthy lifespan. The company is also exploring licensing and M&A opportunities of its assets with various pharmaceutical organizations, with the assistance from EVOLUTION.

PANDORUM's cofounder and CEO, Tuhin Bhowmick stated, "We are excited with this new partnership with EVOLUTION. Pandorum has reached an inflection point in its journey which will require a larger fund raise and capital market expertise. We believe that the partnership with EVOLUTION would help us achieve our immediate objective as well as the broader vision to make Regenerative Medicine a scalable, efficacious mainstream reality to treat millions in need across the world."

Neal Fischer, Managing Director at EVOLUTION stated, "The partners at EVOLUTION are excited about Pandorum's unique engineered exosome platform technology and we look forward to assisting the company in getting access to capital and exploring other strategic options to advance their pipeline."

EVOLUTION Life Science Partners is a life science investment bank that specializes in licensing, strategic advisory, M&A, and capital raising. To learn more about EVOLUTION, visit www.evolutionlsp.com

PANDORUM International Inc. is a regenerative medicine company with proprietary tissue regeneration platform. Founded in 2011 by academic entrepreneurs, PANDORUM has labs in San Carlos, USA and Bangalore, India. To learn more about PANDORUM, visit www.pandorum.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pandorum-international-engages-evolution-life-science-partners-301725156.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.