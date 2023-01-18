Clean Vision Corporation: Clean Vision Appoints Veteran International Attorney / Investment Banker Bart S. Fisher, JD, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTCQB:CLNV), today announced its Board of Directors has appointed Bart S. Fisher, JD, Ph.D. to the Board where he will serve as its third independent and fifth member.

Mr. Fisher brings 50 years' experience as an attorney and investment banker specializing in high profile international corporate litigation and complex transnational financial transactions.

As an attorney, he serves as Managing Partner of the Law Office of Bart S. Fisher and is a member of the District of Columbia Bar. In his dual career as an investment banker, he serves as Managing Partner of JJ&B, LLC, a boutique investment bank in Washington, D.C., Chairman of Omni Advisors LLC, a D.C. and NY-based investment bank, and Chairman of Capital Commodities, LLC.

Mr. Fisher graduated from Harvard Law School, and earned a Ph.D. in International Studies from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, D.C. He has been nominated twice for the Nobel Prizes in Peace (2019) and Medicine (2020). Throughout his career, Mr. Fisher has been a prolific published author, frequent teacher and university lecturer, and a force for successfully advancing health care and philanthropy. He has been quoted as a trade and investment authority in Fortune, Time, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Washington Times, The Financial Post, The Hill and numerous other publications and journals.

Commenting on his Board appointment, Mr. Fisher said, "I strongly believe in the work Clean Vision and its Clean-Seas subsidiary are doing to reduce waste plastic globally. While everyone agrees this a good thing, few succeed in reducing waste plastic at scale. Ultimately, while governments can and do facilitate, the lasting meaningful solutions will be driven by the private sector. Clean-Seas' business model has a strong profit incentive baked in with its partner agreements for converting waste-plastics into valuable clean fuels, solvents and AquaH branded clean hydrogen offering practically unlimited potential. I am delighted to be able to help Clean-Seas fully realize its vision for a healthier planet."

Dan Bates, Clean Vision Chief Executive Officer, said, "With Clean-Seas' agreements to build out our Plastic Conversion Network already spread across four continents in over a dozen countries, Bart's expertise and access to resources for financing projects worldwide will prove invaluable. I and the other Board members are honored and pleased to welcome a professional of Bart's exceptional caliber."

