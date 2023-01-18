Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.01.2023
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
WKN: 883121 ISIN: US7475251036 Ticker-Symbol: QCI 
Tradegate
18.01.23
21:41 Uhr
113,20 Euro
+1,76
+1,58 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
ACCESSWIRE
18.01.2023 | 22:38
Qualcomm: Why We Need To Prioritize Digital Transformation - Even in a Downturn

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2023 / Qualcomm

Originally Published by World Economic Forum

Digital transformation is one of the most significant trends to have emerged in recent years - and a major topic of discussion at this year's World Economic Forum Annual Meeting. Expedited by the pandemic, companies across industries and regions sped up their adoption of digital and intelligently connected solutions and tools to compete in a rapidly changing business environment.

Digital transformation has become an important enabler for sustainable growth and innovation. It can stimulate new business models, services and revenue streams that can help companies boost bottom-line results. It can encourage greater operational efficiencies and productivity by streamlining complex processes, automating manual tasks and removing redundancies. Furthermore, it allows organizations to improve customer experience, which is critical to increasing consumer loyalty and repeat revenues.

Continue Reading

Qualcomm, Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Press release picture

The technology foundation needed for digital transformation is being shaped by the convergence of ultrafast 5G. (Photo courtesy of World Economic Freedom)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/735833/Why-We-Need-To-Prioritize-Digital-Transformation-Even-in-a-Downturn

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
