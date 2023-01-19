Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - Moss Genomics Inc. (CSE: MOSS) ("Moss" or the "Company"), a consumer genomics and gut microbiome company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, is pleased to announce that its common shares have been approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") and will commence trading at market open on Thursday, January 19, 2023 under the stock ticker symbol "MOSS".

Moss provides comprehensive and affordable, at-home genetic and microbiome testing paired with personalized wellness reports and offerings to promote total gut, mind and body health. The Company's services include health reports, personalized food and nutrition recommendations, and a social media platform that allows customers to form communities based on their specific health needs. The Company's current and anticipated products can be found in the "Shop" section of its website.

"We are thrilled to be going public and to have the opportunity to expand our reach and impact in the health and wellness industry," said Karl Cahill, CEO of the Company. "Moss has created an online healthcare and technology platform integrating labs, services and products in a shared economy. This listing affords investors the opportunity to join us on this unique journey. This is just the beginning for our company as we continue to develop and bring to market innovative solutions that leverage our genetic blueprint and microbiome to optimize human health."

For further information concerning Moss and its business, please view the Company's long form prospectus dated December 13, 2022 (the "Prospectus") and CSE listing statement dated January 16, 2023 (the "Listing Statement") supporting Moss's listing on the CSE, as well as the Company's website at www.mossgenomics.com. Copies of the Prospectus and Listing Statement are available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Moss Genomics Inc.

Moss Genomics Inc. is an emerging consumer genomics company that offers personalized health, anti-aging and wellness offerings guided by genomic, microbiome, and epigenome data. The Company intends to eliminate barriers in healthcare by offering easy-access, at-home, affordable testing paired with easy-to-understand actionable results.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Cahill

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: info@mossgenomics.com

Telephone: 604-629-5974

TikTok: GutHealthTok | Instagram: MossGenomics | LinkedIn: MossGenomics

