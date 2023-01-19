Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2023) - Last week, Beijing Handian Pharamceutical held an expert seminar about "Application of traditional Chinese medicine under the new situation of global health." At this meeting, the company invited a number of experts from the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences to discuss the company's latest research efforts, and the popularization of Chinese medicine around the world.

The seminar first showcased the company's contribution to social health during the global pandemic. Handian Taiyangshenzhu (HD1) was an anti-plague prescription discovered by Handian Pharmaceutical in its early studies. At the beginning of the outbreak of COVID-19 in Hubei in early 2020, doctors used HD1 decoction. In the following two years, the company successfully completed pharmacology and toxicology studies of HD1, as well as pharmacodynamics studies in cooperation with Institute of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences. A series of studies have shown that HD1 is effective, safe and reliable. In May 2022, HD1 was approved by the Beijing Municipal Drug Administration as a hospital preparation. During the peak of the epidemic in December 2022 in Beijing, HD1 was prescribed by doctors in the Handian TCM hospital and widely used.

Then, the seminar discussed the main reason that traditional Chinese medicine is hardly used in other countries. And in the last part, the seminar focused on how to use modern scientific research technology to study Chinese medicine, and standardize and normalize Chinese medicine to make this ancient wisdom benefit the world.

Beijing Handian Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a national high-tech enterprise integrating production, education and research. The company takes "Sincerity of Great Physician" as its core concept. While adhering to the theory of traditional Chinese medicine and inheriting classics of traditional Chinese medicine, it exerts its own scientific research strength and combines modern science and technology to develop a variety of classic Chinese patent medicines. The company combines the ancient wisdom of traditional Chinese medicine with modern medical technology to make it reborn in a modern society. It is easier to be accepted by more countries and cultures and contribute to social health.

The company also launched Handian Pharmaceutical International Health Platform last year, which facilitate the doctors from Handian TCM hospital to give the patients diagnosis, treatment and prescription.

