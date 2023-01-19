Gold has been in strong focus since the turn of the year. Driven by geopolitical uncertainties and a historic inflation rate of just under 10% in Europe, the precious metal approached the USD 2,000 mark again in January. While the gold price in euro terms is only EUR 100 per ounce below the high of August 2020, the gap in the world currency US dollar, is still around USD 170 per ounce or 8% from the nominal all-time high at USD 2,075 per ounce of gold. At the moment, the smaller public companies in the gold segment are trading at a deep discount. In turn, this invites the big players in the market for takeovers because it is currently impossible to buy into the increasingly scarce new gold projects at a lower price. Desert Gold Ventures is sitting on a premium project in Mali, West Africa, and its more prominent neighbors are likely just waiting for the next results.

