Flex has revealed that its Nextracker subsidiary has publicly filed documents with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an initial public offering.From pv magazine USA Nextracker, a specialist in solar trackers, has filed a registration statement with the SEC related to a proposed IPO. The company said in its filing fee schedule that it expects to raise $100 million. Nextracker plans to list on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol NXT. J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Citigroup, and Barclays are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. ...

