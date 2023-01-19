Das Instrument WOR BMG216341039 CHINA ECOTO. SUB.HD-0,025 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2023The instrument WOR BMG216341039 CHINA ECOTO. SUB.HD-0,025 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2023Das Instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2023The instrument 0FF BMG9156K1018 2020 BULKERS LTD DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2023Das Instrument VPA1 US0535883070 AVEO PHARMA.NEW DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2023The instrument VPA1 US0535883070 AVEO PHARMA.NEW DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2023Das Instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2023The instrument OCI1 ES0167050915 ACS,ACT.CO.SER.INH.EO-,50 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2023Das Instrument 31Z PLZYWIC00016 GRUPA ZYWIEC ZY 2,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023The instrument 31Z PLZYWIC00016 GRUPA ZYWIEC ZY 2,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2023Das Instrument 4BD NO0010283211 HUNTER GROUP NK 0,0019118 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2023The instrument 4BD NO0010283211 HUNTER GROUP NK 0,0019118 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2023Das Instrument WOF AT0000834007 WOLFORD AG EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023The instrument WOF AT0000834007 WOLFORD AG EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2023Das Instrument 8GQ FR0014003J32 NAM.R S.A. EO -,20 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023The instrument 8GQ FR0014003J32 NAM.R S.A. EO -,20 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 19.01.2023Das Instrument SOFT IE00BMQ8YQ50 HANETF-PESWESGS DLA ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2023The instrument SOFT IE00BMQ8YQ50 HANETF-PESWESGS DLA ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2023Das Instrument LCTR LU1829218582 MUL-L.C.R.C.C.C.EX-E.TR ETF wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 19.01.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 20.01.2023The instrument LCTR LU1829218582 MUL-L.C.R.C.C.C.EX-E.TR ETF is traded cum capital adjustment on 19.01.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 20.01.2023