Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 19.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Cybeats erobert die Automobilbranche in Detroit?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 893975 ISIN: AT0000834007 Ticker-Symbol: WOF 
Frankfurt
19.01.23
08:01 Uhr
5,100 Euro
-0,850
-14,29 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WOLFORD AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WOLFORD AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,2506,10009:12
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
2020 BULKERS
2020 BULKERS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
2020 BULKERS LTD9,110-0,98 %
ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA28,390+0,21 %
AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC13,860-0,29 %
CHINA ECOTOURISM GROUP LTD0,002-73,33 %
GRUPA ZYWIEC SA98,200,00 %
HANETF ICAV-PURPOSE ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE ESG-S UCITS ETF3,5410,00 %
HUNTER GROUP ASA0,221-0,68 %
NAMR SA2,660+1,92 %
WOLFORD AG5,100-14,29 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.