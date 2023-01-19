The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.01.2023
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.01.2023
Aktien
1 US00445F1093 Aceragen Inc.
2 US33749P3091 First Wave BioPharma Inc.
3 CA86218J2048 Storm Exploration Inc.
Anleihen/ETF/ETP
1 XS2579293619 EnBW International Finance B.V.
2 FR001400FAZ5 Arkema S.A.
3 AU3CB0295764 European Investment Bank (EIB)
4 ES0000012L29 Spanien, Königreich
5 AT0000A32661 Raiffeisen-Landesbank Tirol AG
6 XS2579319513 Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA
7 US87612EBQ89 Target Corp.
8 XS2579483319 Bulgarien, Republik
9 XS2579293536 EnBW International Finance B.V.
10 XS2579480307 Eurofins Scientific S.E.
11 AT0000A32695 Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG
12 XS2579050639 Quebec, Provinz
13 US87612EBR62 Target Corp.
14 XS2532478430 Tereos Finance Groupe I
15 FR001400FB22 BPCE S.A.
16 FR001400FB06 BPCE S.A.
17 XS2577740157 The Toronto-Dominion Bank
18 IE0005E47AH7 Xtrackers MSCI Global SDG 9 Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure UCITS ETF
19 IE000V0GDVU7 Xtrackers MSCI Global SDG 11 Sustainable Cities UCITS ETF
20 IE000Y6ZXZ48 Xtrackers MSCI Global SDG 12 Circular Economy UCITS ETF
21 CH1210548892 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP
