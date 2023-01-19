The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 19.01.2023Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 19.01.2023Aktien1 US00445F1093 Aceragen Inc.2 US33749P3091 First Wave BioPharma Inc.3 CA86218J2048 Storm Exploration Inc.Anleihen/ETF/ETP1 XS2579293619 EnBW International Finance B.V.2 FR001400FAZ5 Arkema S.A.3 AU3CB0295764 European Investment Bank (EIB)4 ES0000012L29 Spanien, Königreich5 AT0000A32661 Raiffeisen-Landesbank Tirol AG6 XS2579319513 Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA7 US87612EBQ89 Target Corp.8 XS2579483319 Bulgarien, Republik9 XS2579293536 EnBW International Finance B.V.10 XS2579480307 Eurofins Scientific S.E.11 AT0000A32695 Oberösterreichische Landesbank AG12 XS2579050639 Quebec, Provinz13 US87612EBR62 Target Corp.14 XS2532478430 Tereos Finance Groupe I15 FR001400FB22 BPCE S.A.16 FR001400FB06 BPCE S.A.17 XS2577740157 The Toronto-Dominion Bank18 IE0005E47AH7 Xtrackers MSCI Global SDG 9 Industry, Innovation & Infrastructure UCITS ETF19 IE000V0GDVU7 Xtrackers MSCI Global SDG 11 Sustainable Cities UCITS ETF20 IE000Y6ZXZ48 Xtrackers MSCI Global SDG 12 Circular Economy UCITS ETF21 CH1210548892 21Shares Staking Basket Index ETP