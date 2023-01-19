Swiss consultancy Pexapark says falling energy prices, lower heating needs, and healthy gas reserves have had a calming effect on the European power purchase agreement (PPA) market. It foresees an increase in transactions over the short term.From pv magazine Spain Pexapark has reported a sharp decline in European PPA activity for December. Prices fell an average of 15% month on month, mainly due to declining prices of electricity futures, which are contracts for future physical delivery of power to the grid, according to the Zurich-based renewable energy consultancy. The prices of Dutch TTF gas ...

