New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Recently, Mockplus has released a new UI design tool, Mockplus DT, which empowers designers & teams to design everything they imagine professionally and collaboratively.

Over the past years, Mockplus has released two market-leading UI/UX design tools: Mockplus RP and Mockplus Cloud. But recently, it has unveiled another useful UI design tool, Mockplus DT. It also announces that the release of this new tool helps to form a complete design and collaboration toolset, revolutionizing the way product teams & remote teams design and collaborate.

Aim of Mockplus

Mockplus aims to make design and collaboration faster and easier for anyone worldwide. The previous two tools were somewhat fulfilling this goal.

, a web-based interactive prototyping tool, offers a new way for design teams to co-create and share the same prototype. This helps them discuss the macro design concepts at the early stage. Mockplus Cloud, an online design collaboration and handoff tool, provides a virtual center for design teams to gather and review all design files from Sketch, Figma, Adobe XD, Photoshop & Axure. Moreover, they can hand off all deliverables to developers via a single link. Mockplus Cloud is used when all design files are finished.

For designers or design teams that need a professional tool to present all interface details for later handoff, not just a rough prototype, there's Mockplus DT. As a vector-based UI design tool, Mockplus DT allows designers of all levels to easily present all possible interface details, including colors, elements, interactions, and more.

New Features and Improvements to Mockplus with the Release of Mockplus DT

Complete design & collaboration toolset:

Mockplus now has the complete design and collaboration toolset, connecting the whole product design workflow in one place, from start to finish.

is for devs, PMs, and others to discuss and decide on the macro design concepts like key structures in the early design stage. Mockplus DT is for showing all UI details and delivering them to devs without errors.





is for showing all UI details and delivering them to devs without errors. Mockplus Cloud collects all designs from different tools & teammates into a one central hub and collaborates with developers smoothly.

Same team and management system:

All these three Mockplus tools share the same team, allowing users to manage their teams & projects of three tools in the same place. The project data of one tool can also be shared among three tools for better team collaboration.

Choose the tool teams need only:

Whether big or small, Mockplus allows teams to choose the tool they need and follow their style to better design and collaborate in one platform. The project data that the design team creates with one tool will not be limited to not using other tools.

About Mockplus

Mockplus is a team of passionate and innovative people who work hard to help individuals & teams deliver the world's best user experience. It offers three tools to connect the production workflow in one shareable place. These include Mockplus RP (the free online interactive prototyping tool), Mockplus DT (the free UI design tool), and Mockplus Cloud (the online design collaboration and handoff tool). Every individual and team can choose one of these tools to match their design needs or directly use all of them to streamline the production workflow at least two times faster.

