French solar developer TSE, in association with Alliance BFC, has unveiled the initial results of a pilot study in France on how solar panels can affect soybean growth.From pv magazine France TSE inaugurated its first agrivoltaic demonstrator on field crops in France last year. The experimental project is equipped with its "agricultural canopy," which is a large canopy equipped with rotating solar panels fixed on cables 5 meters above the fields. The field crop farm grows soya, wheat, fodder rye, winter barley, and rapeseed, in addition to housing 150 cows. It has has faced very hot and very dry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...