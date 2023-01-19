Emirates Water and Electricity Co. (EWEC) has started accepting expressions of interest from pre-qualified developers to develop a 1.5 GW solar project in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates.EWEC has opened a call for proposals for the 1.5 GW Al-Ajban solar project from companies shortlisted in a request-for-qualification process in May 2022. "There has been a strong level of interest expressed in this key project so far, and we look forward to seeing proposals from pre-qualified companies and moving to the next stage of development," said EWEC CEO Othman Al Ali. The Emirates' News Agency reported ...

